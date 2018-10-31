Greensboro College Pride Men’s Soccer Team Places Seven On All-Conference Teams, While Briceno Named Player of the Year

Pride Men Place Seven On All-Conference Teams, While Briceno Named Player of the Year

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team placed seven players on the USA South Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer All-Conference Teams, the conference announced Wednesday.

Jordy Briceno earned first-team honors, while also being named the conference’s Player of the Year. This marks the second consecutive season a Pride player has earned the award.

On the season, Briceno has posted a team-leading 13 goals and 31 points, while ranking second in the conference in both categories.

Joining Briceno on the first-team was forwards Carlos Barragan and Darli Mihindou and defender Kyle Fisher.

Mihindou currently sits second on the team with 11 goals, while Barragan is just two goals behind with nine to go along with five assists.

Fisher has started all 17 games for the Pride on the back line. In addition to his first-team nod, Fisher was also named to the All-Sportsmanship team.

Additionally, defender Ryan Mule was named to the second-team, while defender Alexander Sargeant and goalkeeper Elmer Martinez were named to the third-team.

