Middle School Football Today for Guilford County with the season winding down and not many games left on the schedule:Ferndale, Jamestown and WG already winning this week!!!

Today’s Middle School Lineup:

(We are looking for some scores, from yesterday’s/Tuesday’s games.)

Wednesday October 31……….

Ferndale Middle(6-0) at Southern Guilford Middle 5pm

Allen Middle at Eastern Guilford Middle 5pm at Tommy Grayson Stadium/Eastern Guilford High School

Jackson Middle at Northeast Guilford Middle 5pm at the Northeast Guilford HS/Bill Bookout Stadium

Northwest Guilford Middle at Northern Guilford Middle 5:30pm…at Northern Guilford High School/Johnny Roscoe Stadium

Penn-Griffin Middle at Hairston Middle 5:30pm….at Tarpley Stadium/Dudley High School

Southwest Guilford at Jamestown Middle was played on Tuesday/Yesterday and would like to get a score on that backyard battle/rivalry game….

Final:Jamestown 20, Southwest Guilford 0

Jamestown shutout Southwest for the second year in a row 20-0. Jamestown’s defense was tremendous as they scored a safety, an interception returned to the 5 to set up a TD, and never allowed SW near the goal line. Jamestown can clinch conference championship with a win at Kernodle tomorrow night.

*****Thanks to coach Curt Switalski at Jamestown Middle for this info….*****

+++++Jamestown at Kernodle Middle Tomorrow Thursday November 5, at 5:30pm…..+++++

Kernodle Middle at Southeast Guilford was also played yesterday and would be nice to get that score in here..

Welborn at The Academy at Lincoln on Tuesday….

Swann Middle at Western Guilford Middle back on Tuesday/yesterday….

Western Guilford 26, Swann 14

*****Ferndale over Welborn, 52-0, back on Monday afternoon….*****

**********There are still several games scheduled for Wednesday November 7…**********

$$$$$ All game and time information coming in from ArbiterLive.com….$$$$$