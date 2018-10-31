NCHSAA Soccer Footnotes with the Playoffs starting on Thursday
*****Southeast Guilford Falcons’ Footnotes for the NCHSAA Soccer Playoffs:*****
The team will start its journey to a State Championship on Thursday at 7pm at Chapel Hill High School.
Only NCCA, NCHSAA Coaching passes will be accepted and admission is $7.
12 seed Chapel Hill(16-3-1)
vs.
21 Seed Southeast Guilford(14-8)
**********Ragsdale Tiger’s Men’s Soccer team will play at Greensboro Grimsley for first round of the State Playoffs this Saturday, November 3rd. Start time on Saturday is set for 7:00 PM…..**********
