College Men’s Basketball Final – High Point 81, Guilford 45 (EXHIBITION)

Men's Basketball: High Point Defeats Guilford, 81-45, in Exhibition

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team defeated Guilford College, 81-45, in an exhibition game Tuesday night (Oct. 30) at the Millis Center.

The Panthers shot 47.6 percent from the field while holding the Quakers to 28.6 percent shooting. High Point out-rebounded Guilford, 44-39, and led in steals 11-4.

Junior Brandon Kamga led four Panthers in double figures with 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Fellow junior Jamal Wright was 5-6 from the field and added 15 points. Down low, senior Ricky Madison recorded a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds, including six offensive boards. Junior Jahaad Proctor was the main distributor, dishing out six assists to go along with 13 points.

“Well first, we are glad to get this one in and have some competition,” HPU head coach Tubby Smith said. “Guilford came in and played hard. You can tell they have a well-coached team. I thought our guys did a really job of picking up the intensity and pressuring the ball, so it was a good test for us and we’ll evaluate the film and see how we can improve.”

HPU got off to a quick start as Kamga opened the scoring with a thunderous dunk. The Quakers cut the Panthers lead to two at 16-14 with 9:46 remaining, but the Panthers went on a 13-0 run over the next four and a half minutes to break open the game. HPU went into the break with a 42-21 lead.

In the second half, the Panthers had a balanced attack as five players scored five or more, including sophomore Denny Slay, who had seven, and senior Jordan Whitehead, who added six.

The Panthers open the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at William & Mary. Tip-off in Williamsburg, Va., is set for 7 p.m.