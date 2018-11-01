Elon Football #5 – FCS Playoff Committee Releases First Top-10 Ranking of 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – By way of an announcement on ESPN2 tonight, Oct. 31, the FCS Championship Committee unveiled its first top-10 ranking of the year. Included in the list is the Elon University football team, checking in at No. 5.

Elon is currently 5-2 on the year with a 3-1 record in CAA Football action. With the 3-1 mark, the Phoenix is one of five conference teams with one loss heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.

This year marks the third year the playoff committee has announced a top 10. All 10 of the teams ranked in the initial release last season made the playoffs with six of the top eight predicted national seeds earning one at season’s end.

After two releases of the top 10 last year, Wednesday’s release is the only top 10 announcement before Selection Sunday on Nov. 18.

The 2018 championship field consists of 10 automatic qualifiers and 14 at-large qualifiers. The top eight teams will be seeded, receive first-round byes and host second-round games providing they satisfy the hosting criteria. The other 16 teams will bid to host first-round games. First-round games will take place Saturday, Nov. 24, and the championship will conclude with the national championship game in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 5, at noon on ESPN2.

FCS Championship Committee Rankings

1. North Dakota State (8-0)

2. James Madison (6-2)

3. UC Davis (7-1)

4. Weber State (6-2)

5. Elon (5-2)

6. Kennesaw State (7-1)

7. South Dakota State (5-2)

8. Wofford (6-2)

9. Eastern Washington (6-2)

10. Delaware (6-2)