Elon Women’s Basketball Receiving Votes in Mid-Major Poll

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s basketball team is receiving votes in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25 Preseason Poll as released on Thursday, Nov. 1. The Phoenix is one of three teams from the Colonial Athletic Association recognized in the poll along with James Madison (No. 12) and Drexel (No. 15).

Last season, the Phoenix debuted at No. 10 in last year’s preseason poll before going on to post a 25-8 record and a 14-4 mark during CAA play. Elon would eventually defend its CAA Tournament title and clinch a spot for the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

Elon was tabbed to finish third in the 2018-19 CAA Preseason Poll behind JMU and Drexel after returning eight letterwinners and three starters from last year’s squad. Among the notable returning players include junior guard Jada Graves, the reigning CAA Defensive Player of the Year, and sophomore guard Saadia Munford, a CAA All-Rookie selection and a 2018-19 preseason All-CAA choice.

The Phoenix starts the 2018-19 campaign with its highly-anticipated contest versus the North Carolina Tar Heels on Nov. 6, inside Schar Center, Elon’s new state-of-the-art facility. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Season and single-game tickets are on sale and can be purchased purchased online, at the Elon Ticket Office box office at Schar Center or by calling 336-278-6750.