Greensboro College’ Egbers Earns All-Division Volleyball Honors

Egbers Earns All-Division Honors

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sarah Egbers was named to the second-team All-East Division, the USA South Athletic Conference announced Thursday.

Egbers, a junior right side and outside hitter from Apopka, Fla., posted a team-leading 269 kills on the season, while averaging 2.89 kills per set.

Additionally, Egbers recorded 32 service aces and 339 digs.

In addition to Egbers All-Division recognition, Jordan Ware was named to the All-Sportsmanship team.

