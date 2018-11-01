Greensboro College’ Egbers Earns All-Division Volleyball Honors
Egbers Earns All-Division Honors
from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sarah Egbers was named to the second-team All-East Division, the USA South Athletic Conference announced Thursday.
Egbers, a junior right side and outside hitter from Apopka, Fla., posted a team-leading 269 kills on the season, while averaging 2.89 kills per set.
Additionally, Egbers recorded 32 service aces and 339 digs.
In addition to Egbers All-Division recognition, Jordan Ware was named to the All-Sportsmanship team.
