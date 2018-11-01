Greensboro College Men’s Soccer To Take On Covenant College In USA South Semifinals At Maryville Friday

Men’s Soccer To Take On Covenant College In USA South Semifinals At Maryville Friday

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team, who won the USA South East Division Regular Season Championship, will travel to Maryville College for the semifinal and final rounds of the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament Friday and Saturday.

The Pride will take on the second seed out of the West Division, Covenant College, at 4 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal game of the day.

Greensboro advanced to the semifinal round with a 3-0 victory over the No.4-East seeded Monarchs of Methodist University Tuesday.

Tickets for the game are $6.00 for general admission adults and $3.00 for faculty, staff, students and children.

All Greensboro College students will be admitted into the game free of charge with your Pride Card courtesy of Student Activities.

Semifinal Preview

No. 2 -West

Covenant College

Vs.

No. 1 – East

Greensboro College

Team Records

Covenant College: 13-5-1

Greensboro College: 15-2-0

Series History

Greensboro College leads 6-1

Last Meeting

September 22, 2018

Greensboro College 2, Covenant College 1