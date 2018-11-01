Greensboro College Women’s Soccer To Host Piedmont College Friday In USA South Semifinal Round

Women’s Soccer To Host Piedmont College Friday In USA South Semifinal Round

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team, who won the USA South East Division Regular Season Championship, will host the semifinal and final rounds of the 2018 USA South Women Soccer Tournament Friday and Saturday.

The Pride will take on the second seed out of the West Division, Piedmont College, at 12 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal game of the day.

Greensboro advanced to the semifinal round with a 2-0 victory over the No.4-West seeded Hawks of Huntingdon College Saturday.

Piedmont College defeated Methodist University in the quarterfinals by a 2-0 score.

Tickets for the game are $6.00 for general admission adults and $3.00 for faculty, staff, students and children.

All Greensboro College students will be admitted into the game free of charge with your Pride Card courtesy of Student Activities.

For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Semifinal Preview

No. 2 -West

Piedmont College

Vs.

No. 1 – East

Greensboro College

Team Records

Piedmont College: 15-4-1

Greensboro College: 17-0-0

Series History

Piedmont College leads 5-1

Last Meeting

October 24, 2015

Piedmont College 2, Greensboro College 0