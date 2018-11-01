Greensboro College Women’s Soccer To Host Piedmont College Friday In USA South Semifinal Round
Women’s Soccer To Host Piedmont College Friday In USA South Semifinal Round
Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team, who won the USA South East Division Regular Season Championship, will host the semifinal and final rounds of the 2018 USA South Women Soccer Tournament Friday and Saturday.
The Pride will take on the second seed out of the West Division, Piedmont College, at 12 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal game of the day.
Greensboro advanced to the semifinal round with a 2-0 victory over the No.4-West seeded Hawks of Huntingdon College Saturday.
Piedmont College defeated Methodist University in the quarterfinals by a 2-0 score.
Tickets for the game are $6.00 for general admission adults and $3.00 for faculty, staff, students and children.
All Greensboro College students will be admitted into the game free of charge with your Pride Card courtesy of Student Activities.
For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.
Semifinal Preview
No. 2 -West
Piedmont College
Vs.
No. 1 – East
Greensboro College
Team Records
Piedmont College: 15-4-1
Greensboro College: 17-0-0
Series History
Piedmont College leads 5-1
Last Meeting
October 24, 2015
Piedmont College 2, Greensboro College 0
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.