Here is how the High School Football Schedule is looking for Tonight and a look at what is still set for Friday

Thursday Night:

All games will kickoff at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted….

(Not sure where this leaves a lot of the JV games, but we will check on those a little later on.)

Southwestern Randolph(2-7/0-4) at Southeast Guilford(9-1/5-0) at 7pm…..

Mount Tabor(6-4/5-0) at Dudley(8-2/4-1) 7:30pm

Western Alamance(8-1/5-0) at Northern Guilford(7-2/4-1) 7:30pm

Southern Guilford(2-8/2-3) at Eastern Guilford(8-2/4-1) 7:30pm

Western Guilford(1-9/1-4 at Smith(2-7/1-3) at 7:30pm

Burlington Williams(6-3/3-2) at Southern Alamance(8-2/3-2) at 7:30pm

Reidsville(9-0/2-0) at Graham(0-10/0-3) at 7pm

These games are still set for Friday:

Northwest Guilford(4-6/1-2) at Grimsley(5-5/2-1)

Northeast Guilford(5-4/3-2) at Person County(3-6/1-4)

North Forsyth(0-10/0-5) at Southwest Guilford(6-3/1-3)

High Point Andrews(3-7/2-3) at Wheatmore(8-1/3-1)

WS Reynolds(4-5/1-2) East Forsyth(9-0/3-0)

Eastern Alamance(6-3/3-2) at McMichael(1-8/0-5)

**********Rabun Gap(5-5/2-2) at High Point Christian Academy(7-3/1-1) 5pm…NCISAA Playoff Game…This game has been moved to Saturday at 5pm at Oak Grove High School…**********

Page(5-5/3-0) OFF

Ragsdale(7-3/2-1) OFF

High Point Central(3-8/0-4) Season Complete…