High School Football Tonight Scoreboard for a Thursday night

NFL Thursday Night Football:San Francisco 49ers 31, Oakland Raiders 3…Going to the 4th Quarter….

JV Final:

Southwest Guilford 43, North Forsyth 0

This should put SWG at (6-1)

Final:Western Alamance 35, Northern Guilford 28

Western Alamance wins the Mid-State 3-A Conference Championship….

4th Quarter:Western Alamance 35, Northern Guilford 28….8:27 left in the game…

End of 3rd Quarter:

Northern Guilford 28, Western Alamance 28

3rd Quarter Score:

Northern Guilford with HUGE goal-line stand to keep the score tied at, 28-28…Western Alamance could not get it in…

Northern Guilford 28, Western Alamance 28

Halftime:

Northern Guilford 28, Western Alamance 21

Listen for Kris Walser and Dimitri Morrison on GreensboroRadio 2

95-yard Kickoff return by Rakeem Murchinson to give Northern Guilford the halftime lead…

Final:

Mount Tabor 28, Dudley 13

Thanks to Joe Sirera for the Twitter updates….

Time running out for Dudley:Mount Tabor 28, Dudley 7…

JaQuan Albright with another TD run for Tabor and now has 4 TD’s on the night….

End of 3rd Quarter:Mount Tabor 21, Dudley 7

Halftime:

Mount Tabor 21, Dudley 0

JaQuan Albright with three TD runs for the Mount Tabor Spartans…

Final:

Eastern Guilford 58, Southern Guilford 6

Halftime:

Eastern Guilford 44, Southern Guilford 6

Final:

Southeast Guilford 55, Southwestern Randolph 7

SEG (10-1/6-0)….SEG wins the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Championship….First Conference Football Championship for Southeast Guilford in 50 years…Last time SEG won the Football Conference Title was in 1968…Congrats to the SEG Falcons…..

Final:

Mount Tabor wins the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Championship

Final:

Eastern Guilford 58, Southern Guilford 6

Final:

Reidsville 64, Graham 0

Final:

Eastern Alamance 63, McMichael 6

Final:

WS Atkins 28, WS Carver 12

Final:

Burlington Cummings 26, Carrboro 20

Western Guilford(1-9/1-4 at Smith(2-7/1-3) at 7:30pm

Burlington Williams(6-3/3-2) at Southern Alamance(8-2/3-2) at 7:30pm