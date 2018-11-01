High School Football Tonight Scoreboard for a Thursday night
NFL Thursday Night Football:San Francisco 49ers 31, Oakland Raiders 3…Going to the 4th Quarter….
JV Final:
Southwest Guilford 43, North Forsyth 0
This should put SWG at (6-1)
Final:Western Alamance 35, Northern Guilford 28
Western Alamance wins the Mid-State 3-A Conference Championship….
4th Quarter:Western Alamance 35, Northern Guilford 28….8:27 left in the game…
End of 3rd Quarter:
Northern Guilford 28, Western Alamance 28
3rd Quarter Score:
Northern Guilford with HUGE goal-line stand to keep the score tied at, 28-28…Western Alamance could not get it in…
Northern Guilford 28, Western Alamance 28
Halftime:
Northern Guilford 28, Western Alamance 21
Listen for Kris Walser and Dimitri Morrison on GreensboroRadio 2
95-yard Kickoff return by Rakeem Murchinson to give Northern Guilford the halftime lead…
Final:
Mount Tabor 28, Dudley 13
Thanks to Joe Sirera for the Twitter updates….
Time running out for Dudley:Mount Tabor 28, Dudley 7…
JaQuan Albright with another TD run for Tabor and now has 4 TD’s on the night….
End of 3rd Quarter:Mount Tabor 21, Dudley 7
Halftime:
Mount Tabor 21, Dudley 0
JaQuan Albright with three TD runs for the Mount Tabor Spartans…
Final:
Eastern Guilford 58, Southern Guilford 6
Halftime:
Eastern Guilford 44, Southern Guilford 6
Final:
Southeast Guilford 55, Southwestern Randolph 7
SEG (10-1/6-0)….SEG wins the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Championship….First Conference Football Championship for Southeast Guilford in 50 years…Last time SEG won the Football Conference Title was in 1968…Congrats to the SEG Falcons…..
Final:
Mount Tabor 28, Dudley 13
Dudley(8-3/4-2)…Mount Tabor(7-4/6-0)
Mount Tabor wins the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Championship
Final:Western Alamance 35, Northern Guilford 28
Western Alamance wins the Mid-State 3-A Conference Championship….
WA(9-1/6-0)/NG(7-3/4-2)
Final:
Eastern Guilford 58, Southern Guilford 6
Final:
Reidsville 64, Graham 0
Final:
Eastern Alamance 63, McMichael 6
Final:
WS Atkins 28, WS Carver 12
Final:
Burlington Cummings 26, Carrboro 20
Western Guilford(1-9/1-4 at Smith(2-7/1-3) at 7:30pm
Burlington Williams(6-3/3-2) at Southern Alamance(8-2/3-2) at 7:30pm
