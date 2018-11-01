Papa John’s Pizza – Greensboro Sports NFL Pick’em Contest – Week 9

It’s NOT TOO LATE to enter.

This year’s NFL Pick’em Contest is run by the NFL and our local prize sponsor is the local Papa John’s Pizza franchise. Join and get your Picks in.

The weekly prize is a large 1-Topping Pizza.



Weekly Winners

Week 01 – pgdgreen’s picks – 100pts

Week 02 – NayaBean’s picks – 150pts

Week 03 – LadyJ5425’s picks – 140pts

Week 04 – tazandie’s picks – 150pts

Week 05 – Bcurtis04’s picks – 170pts

Week 06 – jellybeanscotty’s picks – 160pts

Week 07 – ross6dogg’s picks – 140pts (3rd, previous winners)

Week 08 – tarheel221’s picks – 170pts.

(please contact Andy Durham – andy@greensborosports.com – to get your prize)