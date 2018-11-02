Football In Focus – The Videos from Kickback Jack’s – November 1, 2018



Andy Durham and Don Tilley talk about games this week. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, November 1, 2018.

Andy Durham interviews CB/WR Tre Goode from Ragsdale High School. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, November 1, 2018.Andy Durham interviews G/T Jacob Gates from Ragsdale High School. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, November 1, 2018.Andy Durham interviews OLB/SS Xzavian Mcintyre from the Ragsdale High School. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, November 1, 2018.Andy and Sabrina wrap it up with the latest from Kickback Jack’s menu. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, November 1, 2018.