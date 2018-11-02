High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County and our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week(11/2/18)

These games are set for Friday/TONIGHT:

Northwest Guilford(4-6/1-2) at Grimsley(5-5/2-1)…This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week from Jamieson Stadium with a pregame around 6:45 and the kickoff coming at 7:30pm…Don Tilley on hand to join us on the broadcast, coming your way on

GreensboroSports Radio….Check out all of the Grimsley-NWG action tonight on

GreensboroSports Radio…Your game and your team can be found and heard from tonight on

GreensboroSports Radio…..Scores coming in from Don Moore on the other games in the area, with reminders of last night’s scores as well, all from GreensboroSports.com…..

Northeast Guilford(5-4/3-2) at Person County(3-6/1-4)

North Forsyth(0-10/0-5) at Southwest Guilford(6-3/1-3)

High Point Andrews(3-7/2-3) at Wheatmore(8-1/3-1)

WS Reynolds(4-5/1-2) East Forsyth(9-0/3-0)

**********Rabun Gap(5-5/2-2) at High Point Christian Academy(7-3/1-1) 5pm…NCISAA Playoff Game…This game will be played on Saturday at 5pm, at Oak Grove High School…**********

Page(5-5/3-0) OFF

Ragsdale(7-3/2-1) OFF

High Point Central(3-8/0-4) Season Complete…

Final:

Southeast Guilford 55, Southwestern Randolph 7

SEG (10-1/6-0)….SEG wins the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Championship….First Conference Football Championship for Southeast Guilford in 50 years…Last time SEG won the Football Conference Title was in 1968…Congrats to the SEG Falcons…..

Final:

Mount Tabor 28, Dudley 13

Dudley(8-3/4-2)…Mount Tabor(7-4/6-0)

Mount Tabor wins the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Championship

Final:Western Alamance 35, Northern Guilford 28

Western Alamance wins the Mid-State 3-A Conference Championship….

WA(9-1/6-0)/NG(7-3/4-2)

Final:

Eastern Guilford 58, Southern Guilford 6

EG(9-2/5-1)…SG(2-9/2-4)

Eastern Guilford claims Second Place in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference….

Final:

Smith 31, Western Guilford 28

Smith(3-7/2-3)…WG(1-10/1-5)

Final:

Southern Alamance 20, Burlington Williams 0

SA finishes at (9-2/4-2) and ends up as the Third Place team in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference….

Other Finals:

Reidsville 64, Graham 0

Eastern Alamance 63, McMichael 6

WS Atkins 28, WS Carver 12

Burlington Cummings 26, Carrboro 20

PICKS:

Grimsley

Northeast Guilford

Southwest Guilford

Wheatmore

East Forsyth

High Point Christian

*****Picks at (103-21) on the season…*****

Top Ten Poll for this Week:

1)Southeast Guilford(10-1)

2)Page(5-5)

3)Eastern Guilford(9-2)

4)Dudley(8-3)

5)TIE:Northern Guilford(7-3)/Ragsdale(7-3)

7)Southwest Guilford(6-3)

8)Grimsley(5-5)

9)Northeast Guilford(5-4)

10)Northwest Guilford(4-6)