Jaden Ellis(Page High School) has a DI Basketball offer from N.C. A&T
From Page High School sophomore Jaden Ellis, checking in on Twitter, about his college basketball offer from North Carolina A&T State University….Could one day be an Aggie, but has a lot of work left to do for the Page Pirates, and Coach Matt Harder….
from Jaden Ellis on Twitter:
Blessed to receive my first D1 offer from NC A&T #AggiePride…
Congrats and a reward on the hard work he has been doing and turning in, for Jaden Ellis, the future is bright, although still a bit unclear, but his time is drawing near and it is almost here…High School basketball at our local public and private schools began on Tuesday of this week….
