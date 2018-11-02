Matthews Highlights Elon MSOC Phoenix’s CAA Postseason Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – Junior Luke Matthews of the Elon University men’s soccer team headlined the Phoenix that was recognized on the Colonial Athletic Association postseason awards as announced by the league office on Friday, Nov. 2. Matthews earned first team laurels and was joined by teammates Iñigo Bronte (second team) and Jack Willbye (third team) as All-CAA honorees.

Matthews, a native of Swindon, England, earned All-CAA honors for the third time in his career, including his All-Rookie team selection in 2016 and his second team honors last season. Matthews led the Phoenix defensive unit from the backline while also contributing on the offensive end with a goal and an assist. He scored the game-winning goal in the Phoenix’s 2-1 victory at High Point.

Bronte made an immediate impact for the Phoenix in his first season and was a second team All-CAA choice. The Pamplona, Spain, native led Elon in total points with 13 on his team-high six goals while adding an assist to his stat line. He also led the Phoenix in total shots (49) and game-winning goals (two). The striker netted a hat-trick in the Phoenix’s 8-1 win at Rutgers and was named the CAA Player of the Week for his performance.

Willbye, a product of Cambridge, England, rounded out the Phoenix’s All-CAA selections with his spot on the league’s third team. The senior midfielder was second on the team in total points with five and led the Phoenix in assists with three. He also started all 15 games and scored the game-winning goal to help Elon to a 1-0 victory at No. 25 and CAA-leader James Madison on Oct. 27.

Since joining the CAA in 2014, the Phoenix has had at least three members on the All-CAA teams each year. Selections for the All-CAA teams were voted on by the league’s coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players.