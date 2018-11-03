Caldwell Academy Fall Sports Achievements:CA Eagles now towing the line as a 3-A Team/School
Caldwell Academy was re classified to a 3A school this year & joined a new athletic conference.
PIEDMONT TRIAD ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ( PTAC ) . The following is a recap of our year.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Final record was 23W 6 L, # 4 seed in NCISAA 3A State Tournament, defeated the $ 5 seed ,Southlake
Christian 3 – 1, the #2 seed, Asheville Christian ( defending state champs ) 3— 0 & lost to the # 2 seed,
Arendell Parrott Academy, 3– 2 . Hannah Hulsman was named ALL STATE, ( third time in her varsity career )
Our 3 seniors, Hannah Hulsman, Campbell Smith, Kaitlyn Holbrook played on varsity for 5 years & earned
1 State Championship, 3 NCISAA Runnerups,, 1 NCISAA Final 4 & overall record for the 5 years:::
131 W 23L.
Won PTAC regular season championship 12W– 0L. Did not loss a set, all scores per match 3–0
5th consecutive conference championship . All Conference players :: Kaitlyn Holbrook,, Campbell Smith,,
Sophia Plasman. Conference Player of the Year Hannah Hulsman.
JV VOLLEYBALL record for the year 12W 0L, 4th straight year of being undefeated. Won all matches 2–0
current winning streak is approaching 100 match’s.
VARSITY SOCCER
Won PTAC Conference regular season with a record of 7W 3L . Overall record 9 W 9L.
Seeded 9th in STATE 3A tournament, won in 1st round & eliminated in 2nd round.
All Conference Players :: Alvaro Diaz,, Ben Grieves & Player of he Year Jesus Diaz.
ALL STATE PLAYERS Jesus Diaz & Alvaro Diza.
VARSITY TENNIS
Took 2nd place in PTAC with a record of 10W 2L, overall record 13W 4L. Seeded 7th in
State Tournament & lost in 1st round, All Conference ;; Anne-Marie Crouch
VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY
Boys finished 3rd in conference— All Conference Will Miller, 10th place. In STATE MEET
finished 12th out of 19 teams, Top finisher Will Miller 17th place.
Girls finished 4th in conference— All Conference Ella Hedman 3rd place. In STATE MEET
finished 10th out of 18 teams. Top finisher Ella Hedman 23rd place
MIDDLE SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Girls won conference championship. Leading the way for Caldwell was Olivia Furst,, Charlotte Riddle,
Ella Kate McGarrigan,, Rebekah Bozovich & Mae Bradley.
Boys finished 2nd & led by Luke Collins & Adam Arnold.
**********Info courtesy of Bob Black, Caldwell Academy Eagles’ Super Fan…..**********
