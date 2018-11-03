College Football Today in our area and the ACC Today:N.C. A&T’s HOMECOMING Today with the GHOE(Greatest Homecoming on Earth)
Area College Football Games Today:
**********Norfolk State(3-4) at N.C. A&T(6-2) 1pm….Homecoming Today on the N.C. A&T campus at BB&T Field with the GHOE(Greatest Homecoming on Earth)……Game can be heard on 1320 AM radio with Donald Ware, Al Swann, and Billy Covington…**********
Maryville, Tennessee(5-2) at Greensboro College(1-7) 1pm….Senior Day for Greensboro College
Guilford College(3-4) at Shenandoah(3-5) 1pm
Syracuse(6-2) at Wake Forest(4-4) 12 Noon
Winston-Salem State(4-4) at Fayetteville State(6-1) 1pm….Jalen Gavin(Page High School) leading receiver for Fayetteville State with 18 receptions for 200 yards and one TD…Brandon Person-Boyd and Jaden Maynor, both from Dudley High School among the receiving corp for the FSU Broncos….Person-Boyd had 3 catches for 108 yards and a TD and again Gavin leads the team with 18 receptions….
Rhode Island(5-3) at Elon(5-20 1:30pm…Game can be heard on 920 AM radio with Taylor Durham on the call….
ACC Today:
from Friday night:Pittsburgh 23, Virginia 13
Georgia Tech(4-4) at North Carolina(1-6) 12:15pm
Florida State(4-4) at N.C. State(5-2) 3:30pm
Duke(5-3) at Miami(5-3) 7pm
Louisville(2-6) at Clemson(8-0) 12 Noon
Boston College(6-2) at Virginia Tech(4-3) 3:45pm
Around the State:
Memphis(4-4) at East Carolina(2-5) 12 Noon
Presbyterian(2-5) at Gardner-Webb(2-6) 1:30pm
Campbell(5-3) at Kennesaw State(7-1) 2pm
The Citadel(2-5) at Western Carolina(3-5) 3:30pm
Charlotte(4-4) at Tennessee(3-5) 4pm
Appalachian State(5-2) at Coastal Carolina(5-3) 5pm
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.