College Football Today in our area and the ACC Today:N.C. A&T’s HOMECOMING Today with the GHOE(Greatest Homecoming on Earth)

Area College Football Games Today:

**********Norfolk State(3-4) at N.C. A&T(6-2) 1pm….Homecoming Today on the N.C. A&T campus at BB&T Field with the GHOE(Greatest Homecoming on Earth)……Game can be heard on 1320 AM radio with Donald Ware, Al Swann, and Billy Covington…**********

Maryville, Tennessee(5-2) at Greensboro College(1-7) 1pm….Senior Day for Greensboro College

Guilford College(3-4) at Shenandoah(3-5) 1pm

Syracuse(6-2) at Wake Forest(4-4) 12 Noon

Winston-Salem State(4-4) at Fayetteville State(6-1) 1pm….Jalen Gavin(Page High School) leading receiver for Fayetteville State with 18 receptions for 200 yards and one TD…Brandon Person-Boyd and Jaden Maynor, both from Dudley High School among the receiving corp for the FSU Broncos….Person-Boyd had 3 catches for 108 yards and a TD and again Gavin leads the team with 18 receptions….

Rhode Island(5-3) at Elon(5-20 1:30pm…Game can be heard on 920 AM radio with Taylor Durham on the call….

ACC Today:

from Friday night:Pittsburgh 23, Virginia 13

Georgia Tech(4-4) at North Carolina(1-6) 12:15pm

Florida State(4-4) at N.C. State(5-2) 3:30pm

Duke(5-3) at Miami(5-3) 7pm

Louisville(2-6) at Clemson(8-0) 12 Noon

Boston College(6-2) at Virginia Tech(4-3) 3:45pm

Around the State:

Memphis(4-4) at East Carolina(2-5) 12 Noon

Presbyterian(2-5) at Gardner-Webb(2-6) 1:30pm

Campbell(5-3) at Kennesaw State(7-1) 2pm

The Citadel(2-5) at Western Carolina(3-5) 3:30pm

Charlotte(4-4) at Tennessee(3-5) 4pm

Appalachian State(5-2) at Coastal Carolina(5-3) 5pm