Greensboro College Men’s Soccer Falls To Covenant In USA South Semifinal

Men’s Soccer Falls To Covenant In USA South Semifinal

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

MARYVILLE, Tenn. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team fell in a very physical semifinal matchup in the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament to Covenant College Friday, 2-1.

The Scots took and early one-one goal lead in the 12th minute when Ethan Pettit placed a free kick off the top left corner of the crossbar that ricocheted into the goal.

Over the next 14 minutes of play, the Pride applied constant pressure on the Covenant back line and was awarded a free kick of their own, about 25 yards away from the goal.

With a three-man wall in front of him, Carlos Barragan bent the kick into the upper right corner of the goal, past a diving Scots goalkeeper, for his 10th goal of the season to even the score at one.

The score then remained the same until eight minutes into the second half when Covenant’s Jesse Riggs scored the eventual game-winning goal.

Despite trailing by the one-goal margin, Greensboro continued to press forward but was unable to find the equalizer.

Greensboro controlled the pace for the majority of the contest and outshot the Scots by a 28-18 mark.

Elmer Martinez took the loss in goal for Greensboro and recorded three saves, while Paul Lemay picked up the win for Covenant.

“This is a disappointing way to end the season,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “I am very proud of this group of young men that I have had the pleasure to work with this year. They have all worked extremely hard and earned everything this year.

“It is always bitter sweet as we say goodbye to our senior class who did an unbelievable job on and off the field to continually push each other to be better every day.”

With the loss, the Pride saw their 13-game winning streak snapped and finished the season with an overall record of 15-3.

For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.