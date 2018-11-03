Greensboro College Pride Wrestling Opens Season With Strong First Day of Ithaca Invitational

Pride Wrestling Opens Season With Strong First Day of Ithaca Invitational

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

ITHACA, N.Y. – The Greensboro College wrestling team opened their 2018-2019 season Friday with the first day of the 2018 Ithaca Invitational.

The Pride had a very solid first day of action and had 10 wrestlers advance into Day 2, while ranking ninth in team points with 17.5 in an event with several national top-25 teams.

“I am very proud of how our freshman responded today in their first college tournament,” Head Coach Erik Wince said. “I love coming to this event so that I can be an eye opener and a measuring stick for the older guys.

“We had some great performances today and some not so great performances. We have a big day tomorrow with 10 guys still competing and two in the championship rounds in the good position to make a run for some hardware.”

125

Joey Ferigne advanced to Saturday’s final day of action after going 0-1. After receiving a bye into the second round of the championship bracket, Ferigne fell in a high scoring bout with Nicholas Camacho of Castleton via decision, 14-11.

Robert Snyder went 1-1 Friday. Snyder fell via an 8-2 decision in his first bout of the season before advancing to the third round of the consolation bracket with a medical forfeit victory over Robert Martel of Casleton.

133

Paul Bauberger advanced to the third round of the championship bracket after picking up a 7-5 decision victory over Matt Kelly of Ithaca, in his lone bout of the day, 7-5.

141

Tony Locke tallied two team points before seeing his tournament run end in the fourth round of the consolation bracket. Locke tallied a sudden victory win to open the day before falling via a 12-6 decision to Luke Moynihan in the second round. Locke then picked up another sudden victory win in the third round of the consolation bracket over Drake Troyer of Norwich, 4-2, before suffering a fall defeat in the fourth round.

149

Hai Siu posted a 2-1 mark Friday to advance to Saturday. Siu opened his season with a 9-4 decision victory over Anthony Palmiotto of Ithaca before falling in the second round. Siu then tallied a 21-7 major decision victory to close out the day.

Ryan Dominique started his season with a bang as he tallied a fall victory over PJ Testino in just the second minute of his opening bout. Despite starting out with a quick fall victory, Dominique suffered a fall defeat before falling via medical forfeit to end his event.

James Banks advanced to Saturday’s action after posting a 2-1 record Friday. Banks fell in his opening bout of the event before tallying an 8-2 decision victory over Noah Tougas of Norwich before closing out the day with a fall victory over Joe Castellino.

157

Conan Wilson rebounded for an opening round defeat to tally two straight fall victories to advance to the third round of the consolation bracket. Following his major decision victory to open the day, Wilson tallied fall victories over Enrico DeBernard (Castleton) and Shane Ryan (Norwich) in a combined 2 minutes and five seconds.

165

Joel Kanagy posted a 1-1 record Friday. Kanagy recorded a fall victory over Jason Alves (WNE) in the first period before falling to Mason LaFlam (Castleton).

174

Tyron Dudley went 0-2 Friday to see his season opening event end. After falling in is opening bout via fall, Dudley then suffered a 5-0 decision setback against Tim Caplan (Rhode Island College).

184

Daniel Pearce suffered a fall defeat in his lone bout of the day to John Boyle (WNE) in the first period.

197

Carlos Ortega posted a 0-2 record in Friday’s first round of action. Dudley suffered a 7-3 decision defeat to open the day before suffer an early second-period fall defeat to close out his event against Mitchell LaFlam (Castleton).

285

Vince Wilson posted a 4-2 decision victory over Nolan Hodgins (WNE) in his lone bout of the day to advance to the third round of the championship bracket.

Brandon Williams advanced to Saturday after going 1-1 Friday. Williams suffered a fall defeat to Joe Fusco (Springfield College) in the first round before advancing to the second round of the consolation bracket, following a bye. Williams then tallied a 2-0 decision victory to close out the day over Matthew Meloni (Johnson & Wales).

James Brejda went 0-2 Friday after suffering two fall defeats. Brejda fell to Jake O’Brien to open the day before falling in the second round of the consolation bracket to Jose Diaz (Johnson & Wales).

The ten remaining wrestlers in the event will return to the mats in Glazer Arena Saturday. For more information on Greensboro College wrestling, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.