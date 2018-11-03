Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Falls In Heartbreaking Double Overtime Loss In USA South Semifinal

Women’s Soccer Falls In Heartbreaking Double Overtime Loss In USA South Semifinal

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team fell in double-overtime to No.2 West Piedmont College in the semifinal round of the 2018 USA South Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament Friday, 2-1.

Greensboro got on the board with a bang in the 19th minute of play.

Anna Rae Porcelli bent her corner-kick into the upper right hand corner of the goal to give the Pride a 1-0 lead.

The Pride then held on to their one-goal advantage until early in the second half when Katelyn Smith blasted a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal to tie the game.

Following the goal, the two teams battled hard in the midfield with neither team finding the back of the net for the remainder of regulation to send the game into overtime.

After a scoreless first overtime, Piedmont scored just three minutes into the second overtime to advance into tomorrow’s championship game.

“One heck of a year,” Head Coach Gus Mota said! “Words cannot express how proud I am of my team. We accomplished more than anyone thought we could.

“Our girls were the only ones who believed and we made it happen. I am proud of them!”

Greensboro outshot the Lions 17-13 on the afternoon, while five going on goal. Kelsey Emrich was credited with the loss despite recording four saves.

With the loss, the Pride closes out the season with an astonishing 17-1 record and will wait to see if they can receive an at-large bid into the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.

For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.