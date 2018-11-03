NCHSAA 4-A Women’s Cross Country Results with Emma Kincaid(Grimsley HS) finishing in 11th place overall/4-A Men shows Cam Milroy(Page HS) 32nd overall and Page Men take 16th in the Team standings
NCHSAA State Cross Country Championships – 11/4/2017
Ivey Redmon Sports Complex
Women 5k Run CC 4A Results – Women
1, Alder, Carmen, Pinecrest, 17:50.64. 2, Tyner, Natalie, Laney, 18:02.68. 3,
Priu, Katharine, Cardinal Gib, 18:05.71. 4, Cooke, Cora, Myers Park, 18:27.76.
5, Sefton, Shannon, Panther Cree, 18:45.51. 6, Todd, Caroline, Cardinal Gib,
18:48.39. 7, Mullahy, Caroline, Cardinal Gib, 18:48.74. 8, Chitty, Paxton,
Ashley High, 18:58.27. 9, Walters, Lilly, Hough, Willi, 19:05.26. 10,
Reutinger, Bailey, West Forsyth, 19:07.14. 11, Kincaid, Emma, Grimsley,
19:08.90. 12, Huecker, Maddie, Lake Norman, 19:11.28. 13, Broce, Eliza, West
Forsyth, 19:13.64. 14, Landis, Jordan, Riverside (4, 19:15.93. 15, Grimm,
Isabelle, Corinth Hold, 19:16.38. 16, McGowan, Molly, Cardinal Gib, 19:21.98.
17, McDonnell, Alexis, Hough, Willi, 19:28.88. 18, Peters, Lila, Sanderson,
19:31.48. 19, Ryan, Joelle, Myers Park, 19:37.76. 20, Fowler, Bailey, Green
Hope, 19:38.44. 21, Phillips, Kendall, West Forsyth, 19:39.15. 22, Hasan,
Dalia, Leesville Ro, 19:42.74. 23, Tysiac, Ashley, Leesville Ro, 19:44.78. 24,
Cooper, Ainsley, Reagan, 19:46.10. 25, Stankewich, Paris, Northwest Gu,
19:47.40. 26, Lowder, Shelby, West Forsyth, 19:48.55. 27, Frey, Isabella, Wake
Forest, 19:51.09. 28, Prui, Julia, Cardinal Gib, 19:52.93. 29, Brading, Tyler,
Myers Park, 19:54.17. 30, Parks, Gwen, Reagan, 19:54.83. 31, Thornton, Jenna,
Ardrey Kell, 19:57.98. 32, Homburger, Sami, Mooresville, 19:58.76. 33,
Montoya, Alexandra, Cary, 19:59.12. 34, Fleming-Hickey, Sloane, Hoggard,
20:00.11. 35, Martin, Jade, Apex Friends, 20:01.05. 36, Zimmerman, Bella,
Hough, Willi, 20:01.66. 37, Frantz, Emerson, Davie County, 20:03.47. 38,
Richards, Clara, Myers Park, 20:04.44. 39, Bourne, Melissa, Heritage,
20:05.24. 40, Atkinson, Annabelle, Broughton, 20:05.75. 41, Spreen, Erin, Wake
Forest, 20:06.86. 42, Patterson, Julia, Panther Cree, 20:07.35. 43, Payne,
Kodi, South View, 20:08.29. 44, Herzog, Jessica, Reagan, 20:09.56. 45,
Phillips, Paige, Hoggard, 20:11.17. 46, Basrai, Zavera, West Forsyth,
20:11.66. 47, Arrington, Tate, Providence, 20:13.20. 48, Bombien, Paige,
Leesville Ro, 20:14.17. 49, Lugo, Danielle, Heritage, 20:16.81. 50, Parker,
Sophia, Cardinal Gib, 20:16.87. 51, Davila, Tess, Green Hope, 20:19.49. 52,
Simmons, Anna, Broughton, 20:20.31. 53, Divincenzo, Sarah, Hickory Ridg,
20:24.08. 54, Richards, Lauren, Hickory Ridg, 20:25.32. 55, Patterson, Abby,
Panther Cree, 20:26.53. 56, Partyka, Sydney, Northwest Gu, 20:29.79. 57,
Morton, Caitlyn, Holly Spring, 20:30.35. 58, Redenbaugh, Kate, Hoggard,
20:30.46. 59, Roberts, Ali, Apex, 20:31.23. 60, Merritt, Megan, Myers Park,
20:34.38. 61, Kempf, Zoe, Broughton, 20:35.14. 62, Doorey, Brooklyn,
Pinecrest, 20:36.16. 63, Given, Leah, Wake Forest, 20:37.01. 64, Smith,
Audrey, Cardinal Gib, 20:40.17. 65, Galla, Elizabeth, Lake Norman, 20:41.08.
66, Davis, Anna, R.J. Reynold, 20:41.21. 67, Copeman, Bianca, Ashley High,
20:42.51. 68, Scharf, Jillian, Fuquay-Varin, 20:42.93. 69, Saunders, Beth,
Pinecrest, 20:44.60. 70, Dolan, Brenna, Apex, 20:45.52. 71, Cloninger, Reagan,
Hough, Willi, 20:46.67. 72, Brown, Allie, Broughton, 20:48.07. 73, Tonon,
Julie, Green Hope, 20:49.27. 74, Fagan, Caroline, Porter Ridge, 20:49.43. 75,
Gray, Brenda, Myers Park, 20:50.60. 76, Farrell, Abby, Apex, 20:53.07. 77,
Troup, Samantha, Reagan, 20:53.51. 78, Connor, Julia, Panther Cree, 20:53.83.
79, Hinkson, Patrice, North Meckle, 20:55.17. 80, Daniels, Jordan, Broughton,
20:56.41. 81, Hirtle, Sophia, Pinecrest, 20:58.21. 82, Shuster, Piper, Ardrey
Kell, 21:02.74. 83, Gaudioso, Celina, Apex, 21:05.11. 84, Taylor, Jaleah,
Hickory Ridg, 21:07.33. 85, Williams, Madison, Scotland, 21:07.99. 86, Brady,
Jessica, Ardrey Kell, 21:10.85. 87, Greengrass, Charlotte, Panther Cree,
21:11.38. 88, Vogel, Kelsey, Green Hope, 21:11.56. 89, Cabrol, Jordan, South
Meckle, 21:15.43. 90, Kendall, Kristin, Ardrey Kell, 21:16.01. 91, Johnson,
Courtney, Panther Cree, 21:18.54. 92, Kuhn, Ella, Broughton, 21:21.27. 93,
Timney, Claire, Ardrey Kell, 21:21.37. 94, Saliba, Isabella, Hickory Ridg,
21:23.42. 95, Edwards, Ainsley, Reagan, 21:23.74. 96, Boxell, Kyndall, Apex,
21:24.74. 97, Okraski, Francine, Providence, 21:26.22. 98, Flores, Reghan,
Wake Forest, 21:26.42. 99, Jones, Sophie, Reagan, 21:28.99. 100, Peck,
Caitlin, Ardrey Kell, 21:30.10. 101, Ford, Emma, Providence, 21:32.03. 102,
Robinson, Rebecca, Green Hope, 21:34.41. 103, Comeskey, Hannah, Leesville Ro,
21:36.01. 104, White, Taylar, West Forsyth, 21:37.10. 105, Linz, Izzy,
Providence, 21:37.50. 106, Davila, Zoey, Green Hope, 21:39.48. 107, Johnston,
Erin, Hoggard, 21:42.18. 108, Mabe, Abigail, Leesville Ro, 21:42.93. 109,
Pennisi, Anya, Apex, 21:43.03. 110, Pellizzari, Jenna, Hoggard, 21:43.18. 111,
Wills, Caroline, Hough, Willi, 21:46.17. 112, Schmidt, Kaitlyn, Hickory Ridg,
21:46.97. 113, Hemming, Abby, Leesville Ro, 21:47.62. 114, Warnke, Leah,
Olympic, 21:47.66. 115, Smith, Emma, Hopewell, 21:49.29. 116, Holshouser,
Sarah, Myers Park, 21:49.42. 117, Fischlein, Olivia, Wake Forest, 21:50.14.
118, Vibbert, Isabelle, Pinecrest, 21:52.34. 119, Neal, Natalie, Broughton,
21:53.30. 120, Howell, Grace, Hoggard, 21:55.32. 121, Ritchey, Leah, Hough,
Willi, 21:56.16. 122, Bell, Taylor, Wake Forest, 21:57.10. 123, Acree, Ellie,
West Forsyth, 21:58.47. 124, Bradley, Emory, Pinecrest, 21:59.33. 125, Corn,
Riley, Ardrey Kell, 22:01.05. 126, Kuhlman, Grace, Providence, 22:03.66. 127,
Hayden, Lindsay, Apex, 22:06.74. 128, Gardner, Anna, Hough, Willi, 22:12.47.
129, Gomsak, Molly, Providence, 22:13.13. 130, Cunningham, Madeline, Reagan,
22:17.21. 131, Rosen, Lucinda, Jordan, 22:17.97. 132, Engle, Savannah,
Providence, 22:18.63. 133, Comeskey, Caroline, Leesville Ro, 22:30.15. 134,
Burke, Skylar, Hoggard, 23:13.67. 135, Townsend, Emily, Hickory Ridg,
23:33.20. 136, Crider, Anna, Hickory Ridg, 23:41.86.
NCHSAA State Cross Country Championships – 11/4/2017
Ivey Redmon Sports Complex
Men 5k Run CC 4A Results – Men
1, Idhammar, Anton, Cary, 15:45.12. 2, Scudder, Nickolas, Millbrook, 15:49.59.
3, Williams, Carson, Cardinal Gib, 15:51.03. 4, Picone, Brian, Cary, 15:52.69.
5, Blackman, Reed, Green Hope, 15:53.36. 6, Vo, Thomas, Green Hope, 15:53.89.
7, Hensgen, Lowell, Cardinal Gib, 15:54.14. 8, Harrison, Ian, Panther Cree,
15:56.51. 9, Haws, Wesley, Cardinal Gib, 15:56.68. 10, Martin, Jackson, Cary,
15:58.51. 11, Bream, Joey, Panther Cree, 16:03.11. 12, Clark, Pace,
Providence, 16:06.95. 13, Rooney, Jack, Broughton, 16:19.21. 14, Atkins, Will,
West Forsyth, 16:20.68. 15, Holbrook, Jack, R.J. Reynold, 16:24.46. 16,
Cowley, Spencer, Green Hope, 16:31.34. 17, Crenshaw, Colby, Leesville Ro,
16:31.90. 18, Polonio, Justin, Green Hope, 16:34.67. 19, Malach, John,
Broughton, 16:34.76. 20, Shields, Patrick, Laney, 16:34.96. 21, Helmer,
Carson, Sanderson, 16:36.25. 22, Macemore, Andrew, Leesville Ro, 16:36.44. 23,
Atkinson, Stephen, Cary, 16:37.08. 24, Edney, Andrew, Apex, 16:37.34. 25,
Rooney, Michael, Broughton, 16:37.45. 26, Stephens, Tyler, Cardinal Gib,
16:38.40. 27, Smith, Murphy, Ardrey Kell, 16:38.74. 28, Navarro, Joshua,
Millbrook, 16:38.86. 29, Paynter, John, R.J. Reynold, 16:39.93. 30, Haughton,
Tim, Apex Friends, 16:41.62. 31, Summers, Clay, Davie County, 16:42.77. 32,
Milroy, Cam, Page, 16:45.35. 33, Blizzard, James, Leesville Ro, 16:45.88. 34,
Gonzalez, Damien, Mooresville, 16:47.40. 35, Vehslage, Jacob, Apex, 16:47.84.
36, Kennedy, Scott, Apex, 16:48.77. 37, Hayes, Justin, Panther Cree, 16:49.68.
38, Taylor, Michael, Green Hope, 16:50.25. 39, Bauer, Matthew, Pinecrest,
16:54.09. 40, Brinkley, Edward, Broughton, 16:54.72. 41, Sielatycki, Ted,
Cary, 16:56.73. 42, Bost, Fletcher, South Centra, 17:00.20. 43, Cumbo, Jack,
Reagan, 17:00.57. 44, Dewey, Austin, Apex, 17:00.85. 45, Seeber, Ben,
Grimsley, 17:01.09. 46, South, Mark, Panther Cree, 17:01.37. 47, Patel,
Dillon, Green Hope, 17:02.08. 48, Scudder, Banks, Millbrook, 17:02.11. 49,
Braxton, Shane, Grimsley, 17:02.44. 50, Blackwelder, Eli, Mooresville,
17:02.78. 51, Eldredge, Jeremy, West Forsyth, 17:04.78. 52, Griggs, Simon,
Apex, 17:04.81. 53, Young, Seth, Green Hope, 17:05.17. 54, Rostick, Scott,
Broughton, 17:05.68. 55, Kisaberth, Mitchell, Cardinal Gib, 17:06.10. 56,
Echols, Jeff, R.J. Reynold, 17:06.72. 57, Mitchell, William, Millbrook,
17:09.04. 58, Long, Ethan, Page, 17:09.21. 59, Hand, Matthew, High Point C,
17:09.42. 60, Martinez, Pablo, Mooresville, 17:10.97. 61, Boyd, Ethan,
Rolesville H, 17:11.27. 62, Peeples, Liam, Cardinal Gib, 17:12.33. 63, Broud,
David, Providence, 17:12.47. 64, Tacosik, Carter, Mooresville, 17:14.24. 65,
Lynch, Emmett, Apex, 17:14.64. 66, Newsome, Brock, West Forsyth, 17:14.74. 67,
Monroe, John, Panther Cree, 17:14.93. 68, Mohamad, Jamal, Leesville Ro,
17:15.34. 69, Soroka, Landon, Broughton, 17:15.48. 70, Nichols, Jackson, West
Forsyth, 17:15.77. 71, Fuhrer, Jack, Leesville Ro, 17:15.86. 72, Serrano,
Casper, Panther Cree, 17:17.78. 73, Scacheri, Luke, Ashley High, 17:18.03. 74,
Laferty, Jared, Hough, Willi, 17:19.04. 75, Cascone, Griffin, Ardrey Kell,
17:20.18. 76, Elkan, James, Cary, 17:20.55. 77, Thompson, Cooper, Broughton,
17:21.23. 78, Raisbeck, Trey, Davie County, 17:21.50. 79, Lillywhite, Michael,
Mallard Creek, 17:22.23. 80, Baumann, Jake, Providence, 17:23.73. 81, Renner,
Gant, Myers Park, 17:24.83. 82, Keeley, Jay, Reagan, 17:25.96. 83, Curtin,
Troye, Pinecrest, 17:26.39. 84, Graham, Sam, Reagan, 17:26.60. 85, Perko,
Hayden, Panther Cree, 17:26.61. 86, Canipe, Dylan, Myers Park, 17:27.05. 87,
Meixsell, Cole, West Forsyth, 17:27.20. 88, Foard, David, Myers Park,
17:27.34. 89, Lykins, Spencer, Pinecrest, 17:28.03. 90, Fernandez, Elliot,
Millbrook, 17:29.67. 91, O’Brien-Pifer, Nicholas, Independence, 17:30.39. 92,
Sobus, Steven, Ardrey Kell, 17:30.83. 93, Smith, Tanner, Mooresville,
17:32.36. 94, Padiak, Evan, Cary, 17:32.93. 95, Jocobs, Mac, Leesville Ro,
17:34.38. 96, Asor-Sallaah, Jacobi, Garner, 17:35.42. 97, Herman, Aiden,
Pinecrest, 17:35.62. 98, Handy, Joshua, Pinecrest, 17:36.10. 99, Nicholson,
David, R.J. Reynold, 17:37.55. 100, Miles, Zac, Wake Forest, 17:38.36. 101,
Hickman, Harrison, R.J. Reynold, 17:40.94. 102, Selle, Connor, Myers Park,
17:42.65. 103, Creech, Ian, R.J. Reynold, 17:43.39. 104, Hayes, Benjamin, Wake
Forest, 17:43.49. 105, Broud, Michael, Providence, 17:43.98. 106, Jones,
Preston, Leesville Ro, 17:44.29. 107, Guzi, Jacob, Myers Park, 17:44.89. 108,
Leon, Eduardo, South Meckle, 17:45.28. 109, Letourneau, Russell, West Forsyth,
17:46.89. 110, Caldwell, Noah, Ardrey Kell, 17:48.85. 111, Carrano Shepard,
Julian, Hoggard, 17:50.78. 112, David, Nate, Ardrey Kell, 17:50.84. 113,
Warwar, Gabriel, Page, 17:51.88. 114, Slawter, James, R.J. Reynold, 17:53.04.
115, Fulcher, Garreth, Reagan, 17:53.49. 116, Dorer, Aaron, Reagan, 17:55.07.
117, Tillman, Rollie, Cardinal Gib, 17:57.12. 118, Smith, Steven, Ardrey Kell,
18:00.24. 119, Barden, Alec, Hoggard, 18:01.77. 120, Ross, Drew, Providence,
18:02.66. 121, Baldwin, Spencer, Reagan, 18:03.89. 122, Stissel, Cooper,
Mooresville, 18:04.04. 123, Zaidi, Sean, East Forsyth, 18:05.28. 124, Ferrara,
Matt, Mooresville, 18:05.72. 125, Ellis, Mj, Wake Forest, 18:06.80. 126,
Shanafelt, Chase, Hough, Willi, 18:07.68. 127, Pierce, Brennen, Hoggard,
18:09.72. 128, Whitehead, Andrew, Hoggard, 18:14.87. 129, Knott, Zachary,
Hoggard, 18:14.94. 130, McNeill, Bryson, Reagan, 18:16.06. 131, Shearer,
Brendon, Hoggard, 18:16.63. 132, Wick, Tristan, Myers Park, 18:17.07. 133,
Lamberti, Brandon, Wake Forest, 18:17.50. 134, Zimmerman, Jack, Hough, Willi,
18:21.72. 135, Fricano, William, Providence, 18:32.18. 136, VanNess, Cooper,
Wake Forest, 18:32.93. 137, Amin, Zaeeme, Page, 18:36.71. 138, Seuster, Erik,
Myers Park, 18:37.69. 139, Graves, Dalton, Lake Norman, 18:42.97. 140, Fortin,
Nolan, Wake Forest, 18:43.38. 141, Bouchard, Carter, Millbrook, 18:44.30. 142,
Thompson, Andrew, Pinecrest, 18:45.31. 143, Vieau, Coda, Hough, Willi,
18:45.33. 144, Eaker, Zachary, Ardrey Kell, 18:49.15. 145, McDaniel, Cameron,
West Forsyth, 18:52.26. 146, Tiffany, Jack, Wake Forest, 18:53.00. 147,
Phlegar, Brian, Page, 18:54.20. 148, Nsiambote, Nianza, Millbrook, 18:57.63.
149, Ward, Luke, Hoggard, 19:03.96. 150, McDowell, Harrison, Page, 19:11.31.
