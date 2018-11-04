College Volleyball News – Guilford Pair Named to All-ODAC Teams

ASHLAND, Va. – Guilford College junior Tina Eucker (Lake Mary, Fla./Lake Mary) earned Second Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball honors Saturday at the ODAC Tournament final. Classmate Christian Ritter (Asheboro, N.C./Eastern Randolph) was a third-team pick according to voting by the league’s head coaches. Both Quakers are repeat all-conference selections.

Eucker, a 5-7 setter, earned all-league honors for the second year in a row after gleaning a third-team nod as a sophomore. She ranks third in the league with 9.03 assists per set and 20th with 0.33 service aces per set, both team highs. Her assists average and 903 total assists both rank second in school history. Eucker had seven games with 40 or more helpers, including a career-high 51 in a five-set win over Hollins University. Eucker had 17 double-doubles, including season-best 16-dig efforts versus Averett University and Meredith College. She enters her senior season with 2,373 career assists, the second-highest total in school history.

Ritter, a 5-5 outside hitter, received Third Team All-ODAC honors for the second straight season. She led Guilford in kills (3.01), digs (4.03), and points (3.3) per set. Ritter ranks seventh in the league in digs per set and 10th in kills and points through matches of November 3. Her 411 digs rank fifth in school history and her 4.30 digs per set. She also recorded the eighth-best season reception percentage (.934) at Guilford. Ritter stood second on the club in service aces (0.23).

Ritter notched 17 double-doubles this season. She had a career-high 19 kills, plus 22 digs, in a five-set win over Meredith College, one of her 18 matches with 10 or more kills. Ritter picked up 32 digs in the Quakers’ September 8 win over Greensboro College, one of her 23 tilts with 10+ digs and the 10th-best total in school history. Ritter hit a season-high .455 with 10 kills and 14 digs in Guilford’s home finale, a 3-0 win over league-foe Shenandoah University. She heads into her senior season ranked third in school history with 1,182 career digs.

The pair helped coach Emily Gann’s Quakers to a 16-10 overall record, Guilford’s best volleyball season since 2010. Guilford reached the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals where they were knocked out by eventual champion Washington and Lee University. With no graduating seniors, Gann could return all 16 letter winners next fall.