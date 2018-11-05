4th Annual High Point Central Basketball Blue/White Scrimmage

High Point Central 4th Annual Blue & White Scrimmage

High Point, November 19, 2018— High Point Central Athletics introduces the 2018-2019 Season with the 4th Annual Blue & White Scrimmage. This annual event is a way for all Bison Fans to be entertained with skills competitions, fan contests, and prizes.

High Point Central Basketball would like to invite all friends, family and fans to Kenny Carter Court for a night of fun and family. As we move in to the basketball season, we would love to introduce our basketball teams, showcase their talent on an interactive night to get a glimpse of who these amazing student athletes are on the court. Fan contest, skills competitions, and prizes are just a few things to look forward to on November 19th.

The Blue and White Scrimmage is a “Celebration of Basketball at High Point Central that involves our basketball programs, the school, and the community on a night of fun to announce the start of the season. It is a yearly tradition that we have started, and everyone enjoys the music, competitions, and basketball. It is one of the best events of the year at the school and allows us to showcase the very best of what our basketball programs have to offer” -Coach Joel Battle, Head Boys Basketball

The 4th Annual Blue & White Scrimmage will be held on Monday, November 19th, 2018 at 6:00 PM on Kenny Carter Court on the Campus of High Point Central in High Point, North Carolina. Admission is $2.00.

The Bison officially start their season on Tuesday, November 27th at Home*. We welcome you to our campus and look forward to seeing you cheer on the Bison.

See our full schedule here.

Both Women and Men’s Basketball Programs can be followed on Instagram @hpcbasketball @hpcwomensbasketball for all updates, highlights and off the court achievements.

*Boys play at 6:00 pm and Girls to follow.

Contact:

Coach Joel Battle