Elon’s Messer Named STATS FCS National Defensive Football Player of the Week

ELON, N.C. – After a standout performance in Elon University football’s 24-21 victory over Rhode Island over the weekend, senior linebacker Warren Messer has been named STATS FCS National Defensive Player of the Week today, Nov. 5.

With the honor, Messer is the second Elon player in as many years to be awarded a national player of the week honor by STATS after Davis Cheek was named Freshman of the Week last October. Prior to that, Elon’s last Defensive Player of the Week honor from STATS was awarded to linebacker Corey Mitchell on Sept. 14, 2015.

Messer had 14 tackles – seven solo – to go with 2.5 tackles for loss, a team-high 2.0 sacks and two quarterback hurries. His day was highlighted by an interception of JaJuan Lawson returned 86 yards to the end zone to put Elon up 21-7 at halftime. The return is the seventh-longest interception return in program history and the first since the 2016 season for the Phoenix, which also came against Rhode Island at Rhodes Stadium.

Elon, ranked No. 5 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 7 in the STATS FCS Poll this week, is back in action for its regular-season home finale on Saturday, Nov. 10, with a 12 noon game against 20th-ranked Towson.