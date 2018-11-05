Fight in Wilson County has Wilson Fike and Wilson Hunt high school football teams banned from this year’s playoffs and this brings the total to six teams that will miss the NCHSAA Football Playoffs due to fighting

Wilson County Schools ends season for Wilson Fike and Wilson Hunt football teams after post game fight last Thursday.

(The police had to use pepper spray on the coaches and players to get them under control at the end of the game.)

Both teams had one more regular season game to play and both Fike and Hunt were in contention to qualify for the 2018 NCHSAA Football Playoffs….

Wilson Fike and Wilson Hunt join East Mecklenburg, Hickory Ridge, Charlotte Independence and Rocky River, as high school football teams that have been banned from the playoffs due to fighting and unsportsmanlike conduct…..

The one school mentioned above is Wilson Fike and should not be referred to as Wilson Fight……