High School Football This Week in and around Guilford County(11/9/18)
High School Football Games this week in and around Guilford County with Kickoffs at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted…..
Ragsdale(7-3) at Page(5-5)
Smith(3-7) at Southwest Guilford(7-3)
Person County(3-6) at Northern Guilford(7-3)
Northeast Guilford(5-4) at Morehead( 5-5)
High Point Christian Academy(8-3) at Metrolina Christian(7-3) NCISAA Round Two Playoffs 7pm
Winston-Salem Prep(4-6) at Bishop McGuinness(6-4)
East Forsyth(10-0) at Davie County(3-7)
Glenn(5-5) at WS Reynolds(4-6)
West Forsyth(7-3) at WS Reagan(7-3)
Burlington Cummings(4-6) at Reidsville(10-0)…Both teams are (3-0) in the Mid-State 2-A Conference
Eastern Alamance(7-3) at Rockingham County(3-7)
McMichael(1-9) at Western Alamance(9-1)
