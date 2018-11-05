High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County:Busy Week coming up for the Northeast Guilford Rams

As you can see, it will be a Busy Week for the Northeast Guilford Rams, going to Person County tonight and then up to Morehead, in Eden, on Friday night…..Important stretch of games this week, for NEG Football with Coach Earl Bates and assistants, like Coach Chris Suggs staying on their toes and seeing how it goes and following their nose to see how well the football flows this Busy Week….Good Luck to Rams as they take to the Road….

(If anybody knows of any other games for today, Varsity, JV or Middle School contests, let us know here.)

Monday Night:

Northeast Guilford(5-4/3-2) at Person County(3-6/1-4)…..7pm

++++++++++Also tonight we have JV Football with:

Eastern Guilford at Southern Guilford

Page at Northwest Guilford

Both of the JV games are set to start/begin at 7pm and these are makeup games that were missed earlier in the season, due to inclement weather…..+++++++++

Friday:

Northeast Guilford(5-4/3-2) at Morehead(5-5/3-3) 7:30pm

NEG Coach Earl Bates was the head coach up at Morehead back in 2011-2015 and he had a record of (10-4) his last year(2015) with the Morehead Panthers…