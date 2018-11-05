Local Pros you know on the Go in the Show/NFL, and what they on Sunday!!!:Both Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) and Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS) with team-leading 124 Receiving Yards on Sunday

**********Local Pros you know on the Go in the Show/NFL Back on Sunday……**********

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/(California) Keenan Allen, for the LA Chargers, had 6 receptions for 124 yards on Sunday, as his Los Angeles Chargers stopped the Seattle Seahawks, 25-17, to move to (6-2) on the season….Season shows Allen with 47 receptions for 630 yards and 1 TD…LA Chargers sitting at (6-2) and looking to break on through in 2018….

Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/California) Harris with 10 receptions for 124 yards for the Washington Redskins, in the ‘Skins 38-14 to the Atlanta Falcons, on Sunday…This was the best receiving day as a pro, for Maurice Harris….

Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) Eric Ebron and his Indianapolis Colts were OFF on Sunday…Ebron this season, with 36 receptions, good for 397 yards and 7 TD’s….

Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T/Bunn HS) for the Chicago Bears….Tarik Cohen with 6 carries for 5 yards, he had 1 reception for 8 yards and 3 Punt Returns for 48 yards, for Tarik Cohen on Sunday, in the Bears 41-9 romp over the Buffalo Bills…Sort of a slow day for TC for the Bears on Sunday….Even on a slow day for N.C. A&T’s Tarik Cohen, he had 51 Total yards….

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 2 Tackles/2 Solo Tackles, with one TFL and 1 QB Hit on Sunday, as his Cleveland Browns lost 37-21, to the Kansas City Chiefs….

D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) D.J. Reader, again this week, had 1 Tackle(Solo) for the Houston Texans, in their 19-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and now the Texans are (6-3) on the 2018 season….

Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews/Clemson) Marcus Gilchrist had 3 Tackles with two solo tackles, back on Thursday night, for the Oakland Raiders, who lost 34-3, to the San Francisco 49ers…..

T.J. Logan(North Guilford HS/North Carolina) T.J. Logan and his Arizona Cardinals were OFF this week….Still no action in recent weeks for the young man, T.J Logan, out of Northern Guilford High School….

William Hayes(High Point Andrews HS/Winston-Salem State) William Hayes, still out of action for the Miami Dolphins….Dolphins defeated the N.Y. Jets, 13-6, on Sunday….

Desmond Harrison(Page HS/Oak Ridge MA/West Georgia College) on board as an offensive lineman, and had been starting at Left Tackle for the Cleveland Browns, but was listed as O/out Sunday for the Browns, in their loss to the KC Chiefs…..

*****Right now these guys are MIA…Missing in Action, or Missing from Action…*****

+++++When they get back in action, we will add them to the list…..+++++

David Amerson(Dudley HS)

Winston Craig(Ragsdale HS)

James Summers(Page HS)+++++Last week we heard that James Summers is on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad……..+++++

Chris McCain(Northern Guilford HS)…..

$$$$$ All of these guys have been on somebody’s roster at one time or another$$$$$…..