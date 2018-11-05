NCHSAA Men’s Soccer | Second Round Pairings:NWG #1 4-A West, Grimsley(4-A), Northern Guilford(3-A) and Southwest Guilford(3-A), all still in the hunt for The Championship

1A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Manteo (17-1-0) vs. #16 Vance Charter (10-7-1)

#8 Cape Hatteras (6-5-0) vs. #9 Franklin Academy (16-4-1)

#5 Woods Charter (11-7-0) vs. #12 Rosewood (13-6-1)

#4 Lejeune (9-5-0) vs. #20 Pender (8-9-0)

#3 Granville Central (17-4-1) vs. #14 Research Triangle (14-4-2)

#6 Southside (18-1-0) vs. #11 Camden County (12-8-4)

#7 Hobbton (15-6-1) vs. #10 Raleigh Charter (13-4-2)

#2 Voyager Academy (17-3-2) vs. #15 Henderson Collegiate (13-8-0)

West

#1 Community School of Davidson (18-1-2) vs. #17 Mountain Island Charter (10-13-0)

#8 Pine Lake Preparatory (16-4-1) vs. #9 Hayesville (10-2-1)

#5 Starmount (15-6-0) vs. #12 Bishop McGuinness (17-3-2)

#4 North Moore (17-1-0) vs. #13 East Surry (7-7-2)

#3 Blue Ridge Early College (12-2-0) vs. #14 Queen’s Grant (14-10-0)

#6 Lincoln Charter (13-7-1) vs. #11 Gray Stone Day (14-7-1)

#7 Polk County (12-10-1) vs. #23 Cornerstone Charter (6-13-1)

#2 Mount Airy (16-2-0) vs. #15 Union Academy (13-7-0)

2A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 First Flight (16-1-1) vs #17 East Montgomery (12-4-1)

#8 Greene Central (17-4-0) vs. #9 North Johnston (12-7-1)

#5 Carrboro (15-6-1) vs. #21 Croatan (12-4-1)

#4 Roanoke Rapids (17-0-1) vs. #13 Currituck County (11-7-2)

#3 Southwest Onslow (9-3-1) vs. #14 Wheatmore (15-6-1)

#6 Jordan-Matthews (13-4-2) vs. #22 East Duplin (14-6-2)

#7 East Bladen (18-1-2) vs. #10 Dixon (14-3-0)

#2 Clinton (21-1-0) vs. #18 Beddingfield (12-4-2)

West

#1 Hibriten (22-0-2) vs. #16 Lexington (16-7-1)

#8 Charles D. Owen (15-4-0) vs. #9 Forest Hills (11-11-1)

#5 Shelby (17-3-2) vs. #12 West Iredell (15-4-3)

#4 Newton-Conover (19-3-1) vs. #13 West Stokes (12-5-3)

#3 Salisbury (21-2-1) vs. #19 Patton (14-9-1)

#11 North Davidson (18-4-0) vs. #27 West Stanly (12-6-1)

#7 Wilkes Central (15-4-3) vs. #10 East Lincoln (20-3-0)

#2 Surry Central (17-1-2) vs. #15 South Point (12-7-0)

3A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 New Hanover (13-3-2) vs #16 C.B. Aycock (12-7-2)

#8 Southern Lee (16-4-0) vs. #9 Jacksonville (10-5-2)

#5 J.H. Rose (18-4-1) vs. #12 Chapel Hill (17-3-1)

#4 Northern Durham (15-3-2) vs. #13 Swansboro (8-6-3)

#3 Northern Guilford (18-4-0) vs. #14 Lee County (14-9-0)

#6 Cleveland (16-5-2) vs. #22 D.H. Conley (15-8-1)

#7 Terry Sanford (20-3-0) vs. #23 White Oak (9-7-2)

#2 Fike (17-2-1) vs. #18 East Chapel Hill (15-4-2)

West

#1 Charlotte Catholic (22-2-1) vs. #17 A.C. Reynolds (16-7-0)

#9 Marvin Ridge (17-3-0) vs. #25 Enka (15-7-1)

#5 Watauga (20-5-0) vs. #12 Concord (17-4-2)

#4 Asheville (21-1-1) vs. #20 Weddington (11-6-3)

#3 Mount Tabor (18-4-1) vs. #19 Central Cabarrus (15-4-1)

#27 Cuthbertson (9-9-3) vs. #11 Forestview (15-4-1)

#23 Southwest Guilford (11-7-5) vs. #26 Monroe (11-8-1)

#18 A.L. Brown (18-4-1) vs. #31 Erwin (13-9-2)

4A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Green Hope (18-2-1) vs. #17 Ashley (9-6-2)

#8 Apex Friendship (17-4-0) vs. #9 Panther Creek (12-6-1)

#5 New Bern (14-2-0) vs. #12 Athens Drive (12-6-1)

#4 Hoggard (10-3-0) vs. #13 Millbrook (12-8-1)

#3 Heritage (15-3-4) vs. #14 Broughton (14-8-1)

#6 Holly Springs (13-6-1) vs. #22 Apex (10-9-1)

#7 Pine Forest (16-6-0) vs. #10 Enloe (16-5-1)

#2 Cardinal Gibbons (16-3-2) vs. #18 Cary (11-11-1)

West

#1 Northwest Guilford (18-1-1) vs. #16 Independence (15-6-1)

#8 Myers Park (16-2-0) vs. #9 West Forsyth (17-4-2)

#5 Pinecrest (17-3-0) vs. #21 Ronald Reagan (9-10-2)

#4 Hough (17-6-0) vs. #13 Mooresville (12-8-1)

#3 R.J. Reynolds (15-7-0) vs. #14 Jordan (14-6-0)

#6 South Mecklenburg (15-5-1) vs. #11 Grimsley (13-7-1)

#7 South Caldwell (12-6-3) vs. #10 Ardrey Kell (16-5-1)

#2 Porter Ridge (21-2-0) vs. #15 Providence (15-4-2)

James Alverson-NCHSAA

Assistant Commissioner – Media Relations, Special Events & Publications

The State Championship Matches will be contested on Saturday, November

17th in Raleigh at NC State University’s Dail Soccer Field. Play is scheduled

to begin at 11:00 a.m. Tickets to the Championships are $8.00 at the gate, or

digital tickets can be purchased in advance through the NCHSAA’s partnership

with GoFan.

The 2017 NCHSAA Men’s Soccer Championships will be broadcast live via

web stream on the NFHS Network. The NFHS Network is a subscription-based

service. Fans can pay $9.95 per month for a monthly, recurring subscription

with the ability to cancel at any time. You can find more information on upcoming

events and subscriptions by visiting NFHSNetwork.com.

4A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND SCORES

East

#1 Green Hope (18-2-1), Bye

#17 Ashley (9-6-2) def. #16 E.A. Laney (10-7-1) 2-2 (6-5 PK)

#8 Apex Friendship (17-4-0), Bye

#9 Panther Creek (12-6-1) def. #24 Corinth Holders (7-13-2) 4-0

#5 New Bern (14-2-0), Bye

#12 Athens Drive (12-6-1) def. #21 Knightdale (12-10-2) 4-1

#13 Millbrook (12-8-1) def. #20 Sanderson (8-12-3) 2-1

#4 Hoggard (10-3-0), Bye

#3 Heritage (15-3-4), Bye

#14 Broughton (14-8-1) def. #19 Wakefield (10-10-1) 5-3

#6 Holly Springs (13-6-1), Bye

#22 Apex (10-9-1) def. #11 Wake Forest (14-6-3) 3-2

#7 Pine Forest (16-6-0), Bye

#10 Enloe (16-5-1) def. #23 Riverside-Durham (8-13-0) 3-0

#18 Cary (11-11-1) def. #15 Leesville Road (10-9-1) 1-0

#2 Cardinal Gibbons (16-3-2), Bye

West

#1 Northwest Guilford (18-1-1), Bye

#16 Independence (15-6-1) def. #17 Glenn (10-10-1) 2-1

#8 Myers Park (16-2-0), Bye

#9 West Forsyth (17-4-2) def. #24 North Mecklenburg (11-11-2) 3-0

#5 Pinecrest (17-3-0), Bye

#21 Ronald Reagan (9-10-2) def. #12 Hoke County (15-6-0) 1-0

#13 Mooresville (12-8-1) def. #20 Lake Norman (10-8-2) 2-0

#4 Hough (17-6-0), Bye

#3 R.J. Reynolds (15-7-0), Bye

#14 Jordan (14-6-0) def. #19 Page (7-10-0) 2-0

#6 South Mecklenburg (15-5-1), Bye

#11 Grimsley (13-7-1) def. #22 Ragsdale (8-10-3) 0-0 (10-9 PK)

#7 South Caldwell (12-6-3), Bye

#10 Ardrey Kell (16-5-1) def. #23 Richmond (12-10-0) 4-0

#15 Providence (15-4-2) def. #18 East Forsyth (9-9-2) 2-1

#2 Porter Ridge (21-2-0), Bye

3A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND SCORES

East

#1 New Hanover (13-3-2) def. #32 Southern Alamance (7-12-0) 2-1

#16 C.B. Aycock (12-7-2) def. #17 Cape Fear (14-7-0) 2-1

#8 Southern Lee (16-4-0) def. #25 Eastern Alamance (13-8-1) 7-2

#9 Jacksonville (10-5-2) def. #24 Western Alamance (13-9-0) 3-0

#5 J.H. Rose (18-4-1) def. #28 West Brunswick (10-8-0) 2-0

#12 Chapel Hill (17-3-1) def. #21 Southeast Guilford (14-9-0) 4-0

#13 Swansboro (8-6-3) def. #20 Smithfield-Selma (12-9-0) 4-0

#4 Northern Durham (15-3-2) def. #29 East Wake (9-12-0) 1-0

#3 Northern Guilford (18-4-0) def. #30 Union Pines (10-8-2) 4-1

#14 Lee County (14-9-0) def. #19 Walter M. Williams (11-9-0) 5-1

#6 Cleveland (16-5-2) def. #27 Gray’s Creek (13-7-0) 5-0

#22 D.H. Conley (15-8-1) def. #11 Clayton (16-4-2) 4-4 (4-3 PK)

#7 Terry Sanford (20-3-0) def. #26 West Johnston (9-11-3) 1-0

#23 White Oak (9-7-2) def. #10 Asheboro (17-2-0) 3-2

#18 East Chapel Hill (15-4-2) def. #15 Franklinton (17-6-1) 5-1

#2 Fike (17-2-1) def. #31 Topsail (5-8-0) 4-0

West

#1 Charlotte Catholic (22-2-1) def. #32 Parkwood (6-13-1) 5-0

#17 A.C. Reynolds (16-7-0) def. #16 McMichael (16-5-0) 4-1

#25 Enka (15-7-1) def. #8 Cox Mill (12-9-3) 0-0 (4-3 PK)

#9 Marvin Ridge (17-3-0) def. #24 North Iredell (13-7-1) 6-0

#5 Watauga (20-5-0) def. #28 Huss (13-8-0) 6-1

#12 Concord (17-4-2) def. #21 West Caldwell (15-7-0) 5-3

#20 Weddington (11-6-3) def. #13 Parkland (12-4-0) 2-1

#4 Asheville (21-1-1) def. #29 North Forsyth (8-11-1) 5-0

#3 Mount Tabor (18-4-1) def. #30 Western Guilford (13-10-1) 2-1

#19 Central Cabarrus (15-4-1) def. #14 T.C. Roberson (15-8-0) 3-0

#27 Cuthbertson (9-9-3) def. #6 Ashbrook (17-4-1) 1-0

#11 Forestview (15-4-1) def. #22 Kings Mountain (14-6-1) 3-1

#26 Monroe (11-8-1) def. #7 South Iredell (13-3-5) 4-2

#23 Southwest Guilford (11-7-5) def. #10 Hickory (15-5-4) 3-1

#18 A.L. Brown (18-4-1) def. #15 Statesville (11-9-2) 2-0

#31 Erwin (13-9-2) def. #2 Southwestern Randolph (16-2-0) 3-1