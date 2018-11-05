New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week(11/5/18) with Reidsville Rams #1, SEG Falcons #2 and Page Pirates #3

Here we go with the News and Record’s Top Ten High School Football Poll for this week…..Reidsville, SEG and Page, 1-2-3 in that order…..Eastern Guilford spotting up at #4 and the Dudley Panthers hold down the #5 spot…..

*****The Top Ten is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches……*****

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 10-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Cummings

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 10-1

Last week: 2

Next: NCHSAA playoffs, Nov. 16

3. PAGE

Record: 5-5

Last week: 3

Friday: No. 9 Ragsdale

4. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 9-2

Last week: 5

Next: NCHSAA playoffs, Nov. 16

5. DUDLEY

Record: 8-3

Last week: 4

Next: NCHSAA playoffs, Nov. 16

6. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 7-3

Last week: 6

Friday: Person

7. GRIMSLEY

Record: 6-5

Last week: 7

Next: NCHSAA playoffs, Nov. 16

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 7-3

Last week: 9

Friday: Smith

9. RAGSDALE

Record: 7-3

Last week: 8

Friday: at No. 3 Page

10. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 5-4 (plays Monday)

Last week: NR

Friday: at Morehead