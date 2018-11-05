New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week(11/5/18) with Reidsville Rams #1, SEG Falcons #2 and Page Pirates #3
Here we go with the News and Record’s Top Ten High School Football Poll for this week…..Reidsville, SEG and Page, 1-2-3 in that order…..Eastern Guilford spotting up at #4 and the Dudley Panthers hold down the #5 spot…..
*****The Top Ten is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches……*****
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 10-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Cummings
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 10-1
Last week: 2
Next: NCHSAA playoffs, Nov. 16
3. PAGE
Record: 5-5
Last week: 3
Friday: No. 9 Ragsdale
4. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 9-2
Last week: 5
Next: NCHSAA playoffs, Nov. 16
5. DUDLEY
Record: 8-3
Last week: 4
Next: NCHSAA playoffs, Nov. 16
6. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 7-3
Last week: 6
Friday: Person
7. GRIMSLEY
Record: 6-5
Last week: 7
Next: NCHSAA playoffs, Nov. 16
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 7-3
Last week: 9
Friday: Smith
9. RAGSDALE
Record: 7-3
Last week: 8
Friday: at No. 3 Page
10. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 5-4 (plays Monday)
Last week: NR
Friday: at Morehead
