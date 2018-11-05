Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of (11/5-11/10/18):JV Football Home on Monday vs. Page/Girls and Boys Basketball in action on Saturday

Monday, November 05

4:45 PM Girls Middle School Soccer Northern Guilford Middle School Home

7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Page High School Home

Tuesday, November 06

TBA Boys Varsity Soccer NCHSAA Playoffs-2nd Round Home

**********Northwest Guilford will host Independence High School on Tuesday, November 6th at 6pm at the Coach Bob Yow Soccer Field at NWHS.

Admission is $7. Only NCHSAA honored passes will be accepted for admission.

To access Coach Bob Yow soccer field, take the student parking lot entrance by the tennis courts on Northwest School Road. Drive on the loop and park as close to the baseball field as you can. Follow the sidewalk by the baseball field all the way to the soccer field. It is hidden from view from the parking lot and is about a five minute walk from the parking lot.**********

John Hughes

Athletic Director

Wednesday, November 07

5:00 PM Boys Middle School Football Kernodle Middle School Home

Thursday, November 08

TBA Boys Varsity Soccer NCHSAA Playoffs-3rd round Home

Friday, November 09

No events scheduled

Saturday, November 10

TBA Boys Varsity Basketball Phenom Hoops High School Jamboree at Proehlific Park Away

TBA Boys Varsity Soccer NCHSAA Playoffs-4th Round Home

10:40 AM Girls Varsity Basketball Mt. Tabor Super Scrimmage Jamboree Away