Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of (11/5-11/10/18):JV Football Home on Monday vs. Page/Girls and Boys Basketball in action on Saturday
Monday, November 05
4:45 PM Girls Middle School Soccer Northern Guilford Middle School Home
7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Page High School Home
Tuesday, November 06
TBA Boys Varsity Soccer NCHSAA Playoffs-2nd Round Home
**********Northwest Guilford will host Independence High School on Tuesday, November 6th at 6pm at the Coach Bob Yow Soccer Field at NWHS.
Admission is $7. Only NCHSAA honored passes will be accepted for admission.
To access Coach Bob Yow soccer field, take the student parking lot entrance by the tennis courts on Northwest School Road. Drive on the loop and park as close to the baseball field as you can. Follow the sidewalk by the baseball field all the way to the soccer field. It is hidden from view from the parking lot and is about a five minute walk from the parking lot.**********
John Hughes
Athletic Director
Wednesday, November 07
5:00 PM Boys Middle School Football Kernodle Middle School Home
Thursday, November 08
TBA Boys Varsity Soccer NCHSAA Playoffs-3rd round Home
Friday, November 09
No events scheduled
Saturday, November 10
TBA Boys Varsity Basketball Phenom Hoops High School Jamboree at Proehlific Park Away
TBA Boys Varsity Soccer NCHSAA Playoffs-4th Round Home
10:40 AM Girls Varsity Basketball Mt. Tabor Super Scrimmage Jamboree Away
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.