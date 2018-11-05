Ragsdale High School Athletics for this Week(11/5-11/10/18):Football Friday at Page HS
Monday, November 05
No events scheduled
Tuesday, November 06
No events scheduled
Wednesday, November 07
TBA Boys Varsity Soccer State Playoffs/ Location TBA (Other) Away
Thursday, November 08
7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Page High School Home
Friday, November 09
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football Page High School Away
Saturday, November 10
TBA Boys Varsity Soccer State Playoffs/ Location TBA (Other) Away
