Caldwell Academy Volleyball Seniors Honored
Caldwell Academy recently honored it’s 3 Senior Volleyball Players, Campbell Smith, Kaitlyn Holbrook & Hannah Hulsman. These 3 ladies played 5 years of VARSITY & as a TEAM won 131 games lost 21, 5 conference championships, one trip to the FINAL 4, three state runner’s up & one State Championship.
INDIVIDUAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Campbell Smith— her Senior year second in team kills with 243,, second in aces with 65. For her
career top five in kills, assists & aces. All Conference in 2017 & 2018.
Committed to play at UAB.
Kaitly Holbrook— her senior year close to 300 digs & 66 aces. For her career finished with 1,195
digs, tops all -time at Caldwell. All conference 2015,,2016,,2017 & 2018,
Committed to play at Coastal Carolina.
Hannah Hulsam— her senior year 302 kills, second most for a single season . For her career
1,142 kills tops all time. Also top 5 all-time in digs & aces.
All State 2015, 2017 & 2018. All Conference 2015 ,2016, 2017 , 2018.
Conference Player of the year 2015 & 2018. All Area 2015 & 2016.
Committed to play at Berry University.
Athletic Director & Coach Dan Bozarth has done an outstanding job in coaching the Girls Volleyball Team for the last 7 years. He has been a mentor, coach & friend to all of his players.
Courtesy of Bob Black, Caldwell Academy SuperFan….
