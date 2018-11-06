High School Football Games moving to up to Thursday this week…Friday games moving up one day/night(JV Football Page at Ragsdale tomorrow/Wednesday at 7pm)
These games that were set for Friday have been moved to Thursday this week….
*****All moves due to threat of rain coming in on Friday and possibly sticking around for most of the day…..*****
Ragsdale(7-3) at Page(5-5) 7:30pm
McMichael(1-9) at Western Alamance(9-1) 7pm
Burlington Cummings$-6) at Reidsville(10-0) 7pm…..Senior Night for the Reidsville Rams…
from Twitter:
JV Football – Page at Ragsdale- has been moved up and will now be played tomorrow, Wednesday, November 7th, (7:00 PM start time at Ragsdale.)
These games look to still be played on/this Friday night:
Smith(3-7) at Southwest Guilford(7-3)
Person County(3-6) at Northern Guilford(7-3)
Northeast Guilford(5-4) at Morehead( 5-5)
High Point Christian Academy(8-3) at Metrolina Christian(7-3) NCISAA Round Two Playoffs 7pm
Winston-Salem Prep(4-6) at Bishop McGuinness(6-4)
East Forsyth(10-0) at Davie County(3-7)
Glenn(5-5) at WS Reynolds(4-6)
West Forsyth(7-3) at WS Reagan(7-3)
Eastern Alamance(7-3) at Rockingham County(3-7)
