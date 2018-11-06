Men’s Golf: Weary Leads HPU in Second Round at East Bay Deli Classic

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – The High Point University men’s golf team finished the second round of the East Bay Deli Classic with a total score of 10-over 298.

“We played much more solidly today in much worse conditions,” head coach Brady Gregor. “The guys hung in there when the rain and wind were at their worst and made some birdies coming home to climb the leader board a few spot. We will be paired with all Big South teams tomorrow so it will give us a great look at how we stack up playing head-to-head in the same group.”

The Panthers are currently 16th after two rounds with a total score of 34-over 610. College of Charleston leads all teams with a total score of 1-over 577, while USC Upstate is second at 2-over 578.

Junior Alec Weary shot an even-par 72 in the second round to lead the Panthers. He finished the day with two birdies and an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. He currently sits tied for 22nd after two rounds. Weary had two birdies in the second round.

Junior RJ Bartolomucci finished the round with a 1-over 73. He is tied for 22nd at 4-over after two rounds individually. Bartolomucci had three birdies on the day.

Freshman Brandon Einstein finished the second round with a score of 2-over 74. He is tied for 30th after the two rounds. Einstein finished with four birdies on the day.

Junior Brendan MacDougall led High Point in birdies with five. He shot an even-par 72 in the second round. He is currently tied for 66th at 11-over after two rounds.

Freshman Adam Hooker is tied for 93rd at 15-over after two rounds. He had one birdie on the day.

Sophomore Ryan McCarthy ended the day tied for 111th at 25-over. He had one birdie and an eagle on the par-5 second hole.

Tomorrow’s action will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.