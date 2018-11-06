Middle School Football This Week in Guilford County
Wednesday November 7:
Kernodle Middle at Northwest Guilford Middle 5pm
Ferndale Middle vs. Penn-Griffin Middle 5pm High Point Athletic Complex
Southwest Guilford Middle at Northern Guilford Middle 5:30pm
Mendenhall Middle at Southeast Guilford Middle 5:30pm
Allen Jay Prep vs. Hairston Middle at Dudley High School/Tarpley Stadium 5:30pm
Kiser Middle at Eastern Guilford Middle 6:30pm
Thursday November 8:
Welborn Middle at Southern Guilford Middle 5pm
Looking for more games…….
