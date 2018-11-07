Cam Wall(Grimsley HS) is our Week 12 Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”

Cam Wall, from Grimsley High School is our Week 12 Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”

Cam Wall, the Grimsley Whirlies' RB/WR/PR/KR man is our High School Football "Player of the Week"

Cam Wall ran the ball for right at 101 yards on 14 carries and Cam caught 2 passes for 19 yards, and no TD’s, but he set up other teammates and helped get them into the end zone….Cam Wall with 546 rushing yards on the season and 243 yards receiving for 789 total yards, and he has six touchdowns on the year, and has run for 2 two-point conversions. and Cam Wall has scored a total of 40 points this season for the Grimsley Whirlies….Wall also made one tackle for the Whirlies, and that was a solo tackle…Again, Cam Wall with 120 total yards for the Grimsley Whirlies, in their 14-7 victory over the Northwest Guilford Vikings…..

Cam Wall, our High School Football "Player of the Week"…

(In addition to the Player of the Week Plaque from Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial), Cam Wall also will receive a trip to, and be a guest at Coach Jimmy Lamour’s Combine Football Camp next May, at Ragsdale High School.)

Week One Winner:

Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School)

Week Two Winner:

Javondre Paige(Page High School)

Week Three Winner:

Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Four Winner:

Tyler Flippen(Northern Guilford High School)

Week Five Winner:

Brett Shreve(Southeast Guilford High School)

Week Six Winner:

Cody King(Page High School)

Week Seven Winner:

Tawahn Young(Dudley High School)

Week Eight Winner:

Jalen Fairley/The Offensive Line(Southeast Guilford High School)

Week Nine Winner:

Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford High School)

Week Ten Winner:

Devan Boykin(Ragsdale High School)

Week Eleven Winner:

The Entire Page Defense

Week Twelve Winner:

Cam Wall(Grimsley High School)

Plaques will coming in for Collin Smith, Javondre Paige, Johnny Pagano, Tyler Flippen, Brett Shreve, Cody King, Tawahn Young, Jalen Fairley/The SEG Offensive Line, Ryan Douglas, Devan Boykin, The Entire Page Defense and Cam Wall

Our Player of the Game, from last week’s games that GreensboroSports.com and GreensboroSports Radio covered, was Rakeem Murchison, from the Northern Guilford Nighthawks…Murchison ran a Western Alamance kickoff back 95 yards and helped give Northern Guilford a 28-21 lead over the WA Warriors, who went on to win this game, 35-28….Murchison did his part with that electrifying kickoff return and for his efforts, and with high words of praise from Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison, Rakeem Murchison is our Steak n Shake Player of the game and he will receive a plaque with his name on it, from Mr. Roberto Cruz, at Greensboro Trophy….Murchison now with 7 touchdowns on the season, for the Northern Guilford Nighthawks and our Steak n Shake Player of the Game…..

That’s our look at some of the Top Players in Guilford County from last week’s games and the All-County Checklist will continue, as we head toward Week Thirteen of the 2018 Season….

+++++Update on Collin Smith, our Week One Winner of the Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football Player of the Week Award:

Blessed to be ranked #1 in NC and #30 in America with 75 kicking points after the end of regular season play.

(Collin averaging 6.8 kicking points per game).