Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) causing “Pain in the Lane”, as she helps N.C. State gain a 77-62 victory, over Belmont

N.C. State 77, Belmont 62

Elissa Cunane, a freshman center/post player from Northern Guilford High School, had 12 points, she grabbed 5 rebounds and dished out 3 assists for the Wolfpack, from N.C. State…The freshman, Elissa Cunane, was causing pain in the lane and she helped her Pack win the game, tonight at Reynolds Coliseum, in Raleigh….

Cunane in her first college game, doing much of the same as she did in high school, Winning……

from ESPN:

Aislinn Konig finished with 11 points and Elissa Cunane 12, combining with Kai Crutchfield to help give the N.C. State bench a 36-16 advantage.

Belmont a formidable opponent??? Yes, here is the word on the Belmont Bruins from last season:

The Belmont Bruins, which went 31-4 and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament for the third straight year, to make the NCAA Tournament….

Belmont, from Belmont, Tennessee