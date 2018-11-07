Fayetteville Woodpeckers/Peckerheads ready to play some baseball in Fayetteville, N.C.

The Houston Astros new baseball farm team in Fayetteville, N.C. will be known as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, and many have already taken to calling them the Peckerheads….

In the ‘name-the-team’ contest last year, the final four names were, The Fly Traps, Fatbacks, Wood Dogs and Jumpers, but the team decided to go with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and that has already drawn a lot of attention for the team…..

Some of the Facebook stir on the Peckerheads/Woodpeckers:

“Using the words ‘Fayetteville Woodpeckers’ and ‘professional baseball’ in the same sentence is a joke,” posted Ruth Kittle Mullen on Facebook. “Who can take being called Peckerheads seriously.”

“I hope the Peckers can get ahead and stay ahead,” wrote Jeremy Fiebig.

“So are the fans going to be called Peckerheads or Woodies?” asked Jon Kuhn on the Facebook page….

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have been named after the Red Cockaded Woodpecker, an endangered bird in eastern North Carolina……

