Here are your Average Daily Memberships(ADM’s)/Enrollments for our Guilford County Schools:They will use these numbers in forming the NCHSAA Football Playoffs/Football Playoff Projections from the High School OT

**********Average Daily Memberships(ADM’S)/Enrollments for our Guilford County Schools**********

Northwest Guilford 2276

Page 1942

Grimsley 1793

Southwest Guilford 1719

Ben L. Smith 1578

High Point Central 1565

Ragsdale 1548

Dudley 1488

Northern Guilford 1445

Eastern Guilford 1421

Southeast Guilford 1384

Western Guilford 1323

Southern Guilford 1120

Northeast Guilford 1084

T. W. Andrews 830

CLICK HERE to see the ADM’s/Enrollments for all of the high schools in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association……

Page and Grimsley look to be shoe-ins for 4-AA football, Southwest Guilford is larger enrollment-wise than several of our 4-A schools, so SWG will be going 3-AA, Ragsdale should be in as a 4-A participant in the playoffs…..Dudley, Northern Guilford and Eastern Guilford should all be 3-AA, Southeast Guilford looks to be right on the line between 3-AA and 3-A and Northeast Guilford will be in as a 3-A bracket team…..I read at one site where Northern Guilford will be the western-most Eastern Bracket team in the 3-AA bracket and the same site said Northeast Guilford could be the most-team in the Western bracket….

Again the NCHSAA will use these attendance numbers in building the football playoff brackets this Saturday……

**********Football Playoff Projections from WRALSportsFan.com and the High School OT:**********

CLICK HERE 4-A Football Playoff Projections

Looks like they are having to do some reaching out and bring in 4-A teams to fill out parts of the Brackets….With the four Charlotte-area teams getting booted due to fighting, that could have also changed the lay-of-the-land/landscape….

CLICK HERE for the 3-A Football Playoff Projections and they have some wild ones with Northern Guilford at Eastern Guilford in Round One and Southern Alamance at Southeast Guilford in Round One…

CLICK HERE for the 2-A Football Projections…HP Andrews showing up on the bubble…

CLICK HERE for the 1-A Playoff Projections…..

++++++++++There is some pretty wild looking stuff in here and who knows, it might come true, come Saturday afternoon…..++++++++++