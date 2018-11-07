NCHSAA Men’s Soccer Third Round Tournament Pairings:Southwest Guilford and Northern Guilford both still alive/still in the hunt
1A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS
East
#1 Manteo (18-1-0) vs. #9 Franklin Academy (17-4-1)
#4 Lejeune (10-5-0) vs. #5 Woods Charter (12-7-0)
#3 Granville Central (17-4-1)/#14 Research Triangle (14-4-2) vs. #6 Southside (19-1-0)
#2 Voyager Academy (18-3-2) vs. #7 Hobbton (16-6-1)
West
#1 Community School of Davidson (19-1-2) vs. #8 Pine Lake Preparatory (17-4-1)
#4 North Moore (18-1-0) vs. #12 Bishop McGuinness (18-3-2)
#6 Lincoln Charter (13-7-1)/#11 Gray Stone Day (14-7-1) vs. #14 Queen’s Grant (15-10-0)
#7 Polk County (13-10-1) vs. #15 Union Academy (14-7-0)
2A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS
East
#1 First Flight (17-1-1) vs. #9 North Johnston (13-7-1)
#4 Roanoke Rapids (18-0-1) vs. #5 Carrboro (16-6-1)
#3 Southwest Onslow (10-3-1) vs. #22 East Duplin (15-6-2)
#2 Clinton (22-1-0) vs. #10 Dixon (15-3-0)
West
#1 Hibriten (23-0-2) vs. #9 Forest Hills (12-11-1)
#4 Newton-Conover (20-3-1) vs. #5 Shelby (18-3-2)
#3 Salisbury (22-2-1) vs. #11 North Davidson (19-4-0)
#2 Surry Central (18-1-2) vs. #10 East Lincoln (21-3-0)
3A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS
East
#1 New Hanover (14-3-2) vs. #8 Southern Lee (17-4-0)
#12 Chapel Hill (18-3-1) vs. #13 Swansboro (9-6-3)
#3 Northern Guilford (19-4-0) vs. #6 Cleveland (17-5-2)
#7 Terry Sanford (21-3-0) vs. #18 East Chapel Hill (16-4-2)
West
#9 Marvin Ridge (18-3-0) def. #17 A.C. Reynolds (17-7-0)
#4 Asheville (22-1-1) vs. #5 Watauga (21-5-0)
#3 Mount Tabor (19-4-1) vs. #11 Forestview (16-4-1)
#18 A.L. Brown (19-4-1) vs. #23 Southwest Guilford (12-7-5)
4A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND PAIRINGS
East
#1 Green Hope (19-2-1) vs. #9 Panther Creek (13-6-1)
#12 Athens Drive (13-6-1) vs. #13 Millbrook (13-8-1)
#14 Broughton (15-8-1) vs. #22 Apex (11-9-1)
#2 Cardinal Gibbons (17-3-2) vs. #10 Enloe (17-5-1)
West
#8 Myers Park (17-2-0) vs. #16 Independence (16-6-1)
#4 Hough (18-6-0) vs. #5 Pinecrest (17-3-0)/#21 Ronald Reagan (9-10-2)
#3 R.J. Reynolds (16-7-0) vs. #6 South Mecklenburg (16-5-1)
#7 South Caldwell (12-6-3)/#10 Ardrey Kell (16-5-1) vs. #15 Providence (16-4-2)
James Alverson-NCHSAA
Assistant Commissioner – Media Relations, Special Events & Publications
