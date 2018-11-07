Productive Week for Dudley HS Football Players Landen Johnson and Michael Wyman

Landen Johnson, senior linebacker, for the Dudley Panthers football team was named a National Wendy’s High School Heisman School Winner, this week…..Good job by young LBJ, at Dudley High School…

Dudley WR Michael Wyman received three college football offers this week, with college contacts coming in from the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Michigan State Spartans and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets….Good week for Dudley wide receiver Michael Wyman….There has been a lot of interest in the Panthers’ junior Mike Wyman and the interest continues to build…

Also saw on Twitter this week, that former Dudley Panthers’ DB Simeon Gatling has received a college offer to play football at Fayetteville State University for Coach Richard Hayes Jr……..Would be a nice transition for Simeon, now on the roster at Iowa Western Community College, to head back to Carolinas and go to work for Coach Hayes and his Broncos……

Simeon Gatling on Twitter:

I would like to thank Fayetteville State for offering me! To God be the glory….