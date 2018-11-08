2018 Northwest Guilford High School Basketball Jamboree on Saturday, November 17th

2018 Northwest Guilford High School Basketball Jamboree

Saturday, November 17th

Girls Games**********/JV Boys Games++++++++++

MAIN GYM: AUXILIARY GYM: 9:00-9:55am Thomasville vs Bishop 9:00-9:55am NW JV vs Walkertown++++++++++ 10:00-10:55am Walkertown vs NWG 10:00-10:55am Bishop vs Thomasville++++++++++ 11:00-11:55am North Forsyth vs Thomasville 11:00-11:55am NF vs NW JV++++++++++ 12:00-12:55pm Bishop vs NWG 12:00-12:55pm Walkertown vs Bishop+++++++++ 1:00-1:55pm NWG vs. Westridge Academy********** 1:00-1:55pm Walkertown vs North Forsyth 2:00-2:55pm Thomasville vs NWG 2:00-2:55pm 3:00- 3:55pm NWG vs Westridge Academy********** 3:00- 3:55pm Bishop vs Walkertown 4:00-4:55pm NWG vs North Forsyth 4:00-4:55pm Thomasville vs NF+++++++++

Fan Admission: $5 All Day Pass

BOY’S TEAMS:

WALKERTOWN

NORTH FORYSTH

BISHOP MCGUINNESS

THOMASVILLE

NORTHWEST GUILFORD