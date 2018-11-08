Elon MSOC: Fahrenholz Earn Academic All-District Honors

ELON, N.C. – Marcel Fahrenholz of the Elon University men’s soccer team was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 3 First Team as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday, Nov. 8.

CoSIDA Release

Fahrenholz earned his first career Academic All-District honor as the redshirt senior carries a 4.00 grade-point average as an accounting and statistics major. A native of Ober-Ramstadt, Germany, Fahrenholz appeared in all 15 matches for the Phoenix this season, making 14 starts. He had three total points on the season with a goal and an assist from his midfield position.

Fahrenholz is the ninth player in school history to receive Academic All-District accolades. Last season, he was honored as the recipient of the A.L. Hook Award, which is presented annually from Elon Athletics to the male and female junior or senior athletes who possess the highest cumulative grade-point average with a minimum of two years of playing time at Elon.

The Google Cloud Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if necessary) Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December. The Google Cloud Academic All-District® teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada.