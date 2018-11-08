High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County with our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week for a Thursday

*****All moves due to threat of rain coming in on Friday and possibly sticking around for most of the day…..*****

Thursday Night Games:

High Point Christian Academy(8-3) at Metrolina Christian(7-3) NCISAA Round Two Playoffs 6:30pm

Person County(3-6) at Northern Guilford(7-3) 7pm

Ragsdale(7-3) at Page(5-5) 7:30pm….This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Game of the Week with pregame around 6:50 and kickoff at 7:30pm….Don Tilley on hand for the game, with us tonight on GreensboroSports Radio…..Be sure to check us out tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio….This will be the Game of the Week, on GreensboroSports Radio….

McMichael(1-9) at Western Alamance(9-1) 7pm

Burlington Cummings(4-6) at Reidsville(10-0) 7pm…..Senior Night for the Reidsville Rams…

East Forsyth(10-0) at Davie County(3-7) 7:30pm

West Forsyth(7-3) at WS Reagan(7-3) 7:30pm

Eastern Alamance(7-3) at Rockingham County(3-7) 7:30pm

These games look to still be played on Friday night:

(All Friday kickoffs set for 7:30pm.)

Smith(3-7) at Southwest Guilford(7-3)….This will Southwest Guilford’s Homecoming Game, rescheduled from October 5th, so they really want to get this game in on Friday night…..

Northeast Guilford(5-4) at Morehead( 5-5)

Winston-Salem Prep(4-6) at Bishop McGuinness(6-4)

Glenn(5-5) at WS Reynolds(4-6)

Picks:

High Point Christian

Northern Guilford

Page

Western Alamance

Reidsville

East Forsyth

West Forsyth

Eastern Alamance

Southwest Guilford

Northeast Guilford

Bishop McGuinness

Glenn

Picks on the season at (109-21)

Top Ten Poll for this Week:

1)Southeast Guilford(10-1)

2)Page(5-5)

3)Eastern Guilford(9-2)

4)Dudley(8-3)

5)TIE:Northern Guilford(7-3)/Ragsdale(7-3)/Southwest Guilford(7-3)

8)Grimsley(6-5)

9)Northeast Guilford(6-4)

10)Northwest Guilford(4-7)