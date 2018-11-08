HPU Men’s Golf: Einstein Wins Third Big South Freshman of the Week

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Freshman Brandon Einstein was named the Big South Freshman of the Week the conference announced today. This is Einstein’s third time collecting the honor this season with the first coming on Sept. 27 after the Shoal Creek Invitational and the second coming Oct. 18 after the Elon Phoenix Invitational. This is the fourth time HPU has taken home the award this season.

He placed tied for eighth with a total score of 1-over 217. The Clemmons, N.C. native improved every round of the tournament capping it off with a 4-under 68 in the third round. He shot a 3-over 75 and a 2-over 74 in the first and second rounds, respectively. Einstein finished the tournament with 13 birdies with six coming in the third round