Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Thursday – November 8, 2018

Game of the Week Stream 1: Ragsdale (7-3) at Page (5-5) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

Update # 3 – 8:30 PM

HALF

Ragsdale (7-3) – 0

Page (5-5) – 18

0 Q

McMichael (1-9)

Western Alamance (9-1)

0 Q

Burlington Cummings (4-6)

Reidsville (10-0)

2 Q

East Forsyth (10-0) – 14

Davie County (3-7) – 7

0 Q

West Forsyth (7-3)

WS Reagan (7-3)

0 Q

Eastern Alamance (7-3)

Rockingham County (3-7)

HALF

Person County (3-7) – 14

Northern Guilford (7-3) – 28

4 Q

High Point Christian Academy (8-3) – 7

Metrolina Christian (7-3) – 21

FRIDAY GAMES

Smith (3-7) at Southwest Guilford (7-3) – Listen on GreensboroSports Radio 2 starting at 7 PM.

Northeast Guilford (5-4) at Morehead (5-5)

Winston-Salem Prep (4-6) at Bishop McGuinness (6-4)

Glenn (5-5) at WS Reynolds (4-6)

