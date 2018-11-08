Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Thursday – November 8, 2018
Game of the Week Stream 1: Ragsdale (7-3) at Page (5-5) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
Update # 3 – 8:30 PM
HALF
Ragsdale (7-3) – 0
Page (5-5) – 18
0 Q
McMichael (1-9)
Western Alamance (9-1)
0 Q
Burlington Cummings (4-6)
Reidsville (10-0)
2 Q
East Forsyth (10-0) – 14
Davie County (3-7) – 7
0 Q
West Forsyth (7-3)
WS Reagan (7-3)
0 Q
Eastern Alamance (7-3)
Rockingham County (3-7)
HALF
Person County (3-7) – 14
Northern Guilford (7-3) – 28
4 Q
High Point Christian Academy (8-3) – 7
Metrolina Christian (7-3) – 21
FRIDAY GAMES
Smith (3-7) at Southwest Guilford (7-3) – Listen on GreensboroSports Radio 2 starting at 7 PM.
Northeast Guilford (5-4) at Morehead (5-5)
Winston-Salem Prep (4-6) at Bishop McGuinness (6-4)
Glenn (5-5) at WS Reynolds (4-6)
Send Us Your Scores
Email – scores@greensborosports.com
Twitter – @gsosports
SMS/Text – 336-303-1217