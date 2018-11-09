2018 Winter Travel Basketball Tryouts Announcement for CSB/Carolina Stars Basketball

2018 Winter Travel Basketball Tryouts Announcement!

Carolina Stars Basketball will be holding their Winter Tryouts on Sunday Nov. 18th, 2018 for their CSB Select & CSB Regional travel teams. Please see the following boys & girls grades, location, and times below.

Gym Location:

T.W. Andrews High School, 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point, NC 27265

Sunday Nov. 18th:

4th-8th Girls 1:00-2:15pm

2nd-4th Boys 2:15-3:30pm

5th-6th Boys 3:30-4:45pm

7th-8th Boys 4:45-6:00pm

To register for tryouts visit our CSB Website: www.carolinastarsbasketball.com

For More Information Please Contact CSB Director Aaron Grier / 336-991-0597 / agrier_hps@yahoo.com

Courtesy of Coach Aaron Grier