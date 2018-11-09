Elon Cross Country Closes Out Season at Regional Championships

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Elon University men’s and women’s cross country programs concluded their 2018 campaigns at the 2018 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday, Nov. 9, at the Winthrop Farm Cross Country Course.

Women’s Results (.PDF) • Men’s Results (.PDF)

In the women’s 6K race, the Phoenix finished 22nd overall in the tough field with 598 points. Junior Melissa Anastasakis was the top overall finisher for the Phoenix with her new personal-best time of 21:36.0 and was 79th overall.

In the men’s 10K, Elon was 19th overall – a nine-spot improvement from last year’s regional finish. Senior Nick Ciolkowski concluded his cross country career with the Phoenix as the first Elon runner to cross the line in 49th with his time of 31:15.5.

THE RUNDOWN

Colonial Athletic Association champion Coralea Geraniotis was the second female runner to cross the line for Elon as she finished 114th with her time of 21:57.1. Fellow senior Chelsea Smith followed her with a 21:58.2 in 116th while Hannah Preeo came after Smith with a time of 22:11.6. Rachael Wesolowski was the fifth runner to make up the scores for the Phoenix with her time of 22:44.7.

In the men’s race, Andrew Miller clocked a time of 31:55.8 – the fourth-fastest time in school history – and was 79th overall. Michael Germinario also broke into the program’s top-10 performance list with a personal-record time of 32:27.4 and was 112th. Cooper Jansson clocked a personal-record of his own with a time of 32:51.5 while Richie Kasper was the fifth runner for Elon with his time of 33:19.6.

NC State won the women’s team title with 70 points over second-place Furman, who had 94. Among CAA schools, Elon was second at the meet behind league champion William & Mary, who was 19th with 488 points. James Madison was behind the Phoenix at 23rd with 627 points while College of Charleston was 29th with 827 points.

The Wolfpack also took the regional championship in the men’s race with 83 points to beat out Eastern Kentucky, who tallied 90 points. Fellow CAA member William & Mary was 14th overall with 360 points while the Elon men finished ahead of notable schools Clemson (23), High Point (25), Davidson (26), UNCG (27) and College of Charleston (28).

Elon Women’s Individual 6K Results

79. Melissa Anastasakis – 21:36.0

114. Coralea Geraniotis – 21:57.1

116. Chelsea Smith – 21:58.2

133. Hannah Preeo – 22:11.6

168. Rachael Wesolowski – 22:44.7

174. Natacha Savioz – 22:46.9

211. Grace Dellapa – 23:46.4

Elon Men’s Individual 10K Results

49. Nick Ciolkowski – 31:15.5

79. Andrew Miller – 31:55.8

112. Michael Germinario – 32:27.4

131. Cooper Jansson – 32:51.50

154. Richie Kasper – 33:19.6

166. Kieran Ungemach – 33:33.8

167. Connor White – 33:45.4